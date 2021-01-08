Another 278 Manatee residents test positive for COVID. Florida almost sets a new record

With Florida nearly breaking the record for new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, another 278 people in Manatee County have tested positive. Another county resident has died from COVID-19.

The number of reported infections in Manatee County now totals 24,278 since the start of the pandemic.

Across the state, there were 19,530 new cases reported Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health. That was just shy of the daily record set Thursday, when 19,816 new cases were reported.

Infections in Florida, now total 1,449,252 since March.

Another Manatee County resident has also died from COVID-19. The official local death toll now stands at 439.

Statewide, the latest deaths reported include 185 residents and nine non-residents. According to the official death tolls, there have been 22,666 residents and 345 non-residents killed by COVID-19.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 20,512 to 20,774. The death toll rose from 514 to 539.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,047 to 3,066. The death toll rose from 58 to 61.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,216 to 2,240. The death toll remained at 21.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 83,574 to 84,714. The death toll increased from 1,110 to 1,118.





Pinellas County cases increased from 48,998 to 49,771. The death toll increased from 1,114 to 1,117.





This is a developing story and will be updated.