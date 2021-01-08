Coronavirus

Another 278 Manatee residents test positive for COVID. Florida almost sets a new record

With Florida nearly breaking the record for new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, another 278 people in Manatee County have tested positive. Another county resident has died from COVID-19.

The number of reported infections in Manatee County now totals 24,278 since the start of the pandemic.

Across the state, there were 19,530 new cases reported Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health. That was just shy of the daily record set Thursday, when 19,816 new cases were reported.

Infections in Florida, now total 1,449,252 since March.

Another Manatee County resident has also died from COVID-19. The official local death toll now stands at 439.

Statewide, the latest deaths reported include 185 residents and nine non-residents. According to the official death tolls, there have been 22,666 residents and 345 non-residents killed by COVID-19.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
