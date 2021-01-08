More Manatee County high schools report COVID-19 among students

Two more public high schools in Manatee County have reported coronavirus infections among their respective student bodies.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported at Braden River High School and Palmetto High School. As a result 15 additional people at Braden River and 11 at Palmetto went into quarantines because they had had direct contact with the infected students, according to the Manatee County School District’s online dashboard.

Since Monday, when teachers returned to work for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year, the school district has reported a total of six new coronavirus infections and at least 82 exposures.

Those cases have been at: