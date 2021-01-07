Coronavirus

Manatee County reports 310 more COVID infections as Florida adds most cases in one day

Manatee

Another 310 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 19,816 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Thursday as Florida saw the highest single-day increase in cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Manatee County’s death toll remained at 438 on Thursday. Throughout the rest of the state, the health department confirmed the deaths of 164 more Florida residents and six more non-residents due to COVID-19. Florida’s COVID-19 death toll now totals 22,481 residents and 336 non-residents.

Manatee County’s cumulative count of cases during the pandemic now totals 24,000.

Over the last week, an average of 9.5% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 10.4% the week prior.

The official count of people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County rose to 8,298 on Thursday. Statewide, 384,223 vaccinations have been recorded by the health department.

Manatee County from Wednesday to Thursday

Florida from Wednesday to Thursday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
