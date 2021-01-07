Manatee County reports 310 more COVID infections as Florida adds most cases in one day

Another 310 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 19,816 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Thursday as Florida saw the highest single-day increase in cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Manatee County’s death toll remained at 438 on Thursday. Throughout the rest of the state, the health department confirmed the deaths of 164 more Florida residents and six more non-residents due to COVID-19. Florida’s COVID-19 death toll now totals 22,481 residents and 336 non-residents.

Manatee County’s cumulative count of cases during the pandemic now totals 24,000.

Over the last week, an average of 9.5% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 10.4% the week prior.

The official count of people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County rose to 8,298 on Thursday. Statewide, 384,223 vaccinations have been recorded by the health department.

Manatee County from Wednesday to Thursday

Cases increased from 23,690 to 24,000.

The death toll remained at 438.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,119 to 1,123.





Since the outbreak began, 10,926 males and 12,366 females have been infected, with 283 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 11.5% to 9.3%.

1,058 cases (4% of all cases) and 155 deaths (35% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.





The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 7,237 to 8,298.

Florida from Wednesday to Thursday

Cases increased from 1,409,906 to 1,429,722.

The resident death toll rose from 22,317 to 22,481. The non-resident death toll rose from 330 to 336.

Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 12.6% to 11.6%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 260,655 to 384,223.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 20,190 to 20,512. The death toll remained at 514.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,027 to 3,047. The death toll remained at 58.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,196 to 2,216. The death toll remained at 21.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 82,257 to 83,574. The death toll increased from 1,102 to 1,110.





Pinellas County cases increased from 48,273 to 48,998. The death toll increased from 1,106 to 1,114.