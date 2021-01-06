Coronavirus
Lakewood Ranch High School student tests positive for the coronavirus
The Manatee County School District on Wednesday, the day students returned to classes for the second semester, that a student at Lakewood Ranch High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result, 14 people were sent into quarantine because they had close contact with the student.
Since the start of the new year, the district has reported a total of four infections and 56 exposures.
During the first semester, the district recorded 419 infections among students and staff, and almost 4,500 exposures.
Since Jan. 4, the district has reported coronavirus infections and exposures at:
- Lakewood Ranch High School: One positive student and 14 exposures, in a report on Jan. 6.
- Manatee High School: One positive student, one positive employee and 41 exposures, between reports on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.
- Matzke Support Center: One positive employee and one exposure, in a report on Jan. 5.
