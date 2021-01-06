Lakewood Ranch High School student tests positive for the coronavirus

The Manatee County School District on Wednesday, the day students returned to classes for the second semester, that a student at Lakewood Ranch High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result, 14 people were sent into quarantine because they had close contact with the student.

Since the start of the new year, the district has reported a total of four infections and 56 exposures.

During the first semester, the district recorded 419 infections among students and staff, and almost 4,500 exposures.

Since Jan. 4, the district has reported coronavirus infections and exposures at: