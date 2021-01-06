Coronavirus

Another 352 new COVID cases in Manatee County. One more death reported

Another 352 residents in Manatee County have tested positive for the coronavirus as the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported the highest single-day count of new cases since the start of the pandemic. Another death in Manatee also was confirmed.

In Manatee County, coronavirus cases now total 22,317.

Across Florida, there were 17,783 new cases reported, raising the state’s infection total to 1,409,906.

The local COVID-19 death toll in Manatee now stands at 438.

Statewide, the deaths of 129 residents and three non-residents were also confirmed. Official COVID-19 death tolls in Florida are now 22,317 residents and 330 non-residents.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
