Another 352 new COVID cases in Manatee County. One more death reported

Another 352 residents in Manatee County have tested positive for the coronavirus as the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported the highest single-day count of new cases since the start of the pandemic. Another death in Manatee also was confirmed.

In Manatee County, coronavirus cases now total 22,317.

Across Florida, there were 17,783 new cases reported, raising the state’s infection total to 1,409,906.

The local COVID-19 death toll in Manatee now stands at 438.

Statewide, the deaths of 129 residents and three non-residents were also confirmed. Official COVID-19 death tolls in Florida are now 22,317 residents and 330 non-residents.

Surrounding Counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 19,787 to 20,190. The death toll remained at 514.





Desoto County cases increased from 2,984 to 3,027. The death toll remained at 58.





Hardee County cases decreased from 2,176 to 2,196. The death toll remained at 21.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 81,105 to 82,257. The death toll increased from 1,093 to 1,102.





Pinellas County cases increased from 47,739 to 48,273. The death toll increased from 1,086 to 1,106.





This is a developing story and will be updated.