Semester has not started yet, and already Manatee High has reported 2 COVID infections

A day before the start of the second semester, the Manatee County School District on Tuesday reported two COVID-19 infections among its employees, leading to quarantines for 13 other people.

One employee at Manatee High School tested positive for novel coronavirus, as did an employee at the Matzke Support Center. Twelve people were exposed at Manatee High — meaning they had close contact with the infected person. One person was exposed at Matzke, according to the school district’s online dashboard.

Since the start of the new year, the district has reported a total of three infections and 42 exposures. On Monday, the district said a Manatee High student had tested positive, and that 29 people had been exposed.

During the first semester, the district recorded 419 infections among students and staff, and almost 4,500 exposures.

Since Jan. 4, the district has reported coronavirus infections and exposures at: