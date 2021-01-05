Another COVID death and nearly 300 more infections in Manatee as Florida cases skyrocket

Another Manatee County resident has died of COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 294 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 15,431 new COVID-19 cases recorded statewide on Tuesday as rates of COVID-19 infection in Florida continue to accelerate.

The state health department also confirmed the deaths of 98 more Florida residents, including the death in Manatee County, and two more non-residents due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 22,188 residents and 327 non-residents.

In Manatee County, 437 residents have now died, according to the state health department, and cumulative local cases since testing began now number 23,338.

Over the last week, an average of 9.2% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 9.5% the week prior.

The official count of people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County increased to 6,420 on Tuesday. Statewide, 289,773 people have now been vaccinated, according to the health department.

Manatee County from Monday to Tuesday

Cases increased from 23,044 to 23,338.

The death toll increased from 436 to 437.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,110 to 1,116.

Since the outbreak began, 10,626 males and 12,032 females have been infected, with 279 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 10.3% to 10%.

1,050 cases (5% of all cases) and 155 deaths (35% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 4,957 to 6,420.

Florida from Monday to Tuesday

Cases increased from 1,376,692 to 1,392,123.

The resident death toll rose from 22,090 to 22,188. The non-resident death toll rose from 325 to 327.

Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 12.5% to 12.7%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 260,655 to 289,773.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 19,409 to 19,787. The death toll increased from 512 to 514.

Desoto County cases increased from 2,949 to 2,984. The death toll remained at 58.

Hardee County cases decreased from 2,155 to 2,176. The death toll increased from 20 to 21.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 80,586 to 81,105. The death toll increased from 1,092 to 1,093.

Pinellas County cases increased from 47,207 to 47,739. The death toll increased from 1,079 to 1,086.