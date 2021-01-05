Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Another COVID death and nearly 300 more infections in Manatee as Florida cases skyrocket

Manatee

Another Manatee County resident has died of COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 294 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 15,431 new COVID-19 cases recorded statewide on Tuesday as rates of COVID-19 infection in Florida continue to accelerate.

The state health department also confirmed the deaths of 98 more Florida residents, including the death in Manatee County, and two more non-residents due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 22,188 residents and 327 non-residents.

In Manatee County, 437 residents have now died, according to the state health department, and cumulative local cases since testing began now number 23,338.

Over the last week, an average of 9.2% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 9.5% the week prior.

The official count of people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County increased to 6,420 on Tuesday. Statewide, 289,773 people have now been vaccinated, according to the health department.

Manatee County from Monday to Tuesday

Florida from Monday to Tuesday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
