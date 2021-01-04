Classes don’t resume until Wednesday. But COVID has led to new quarantines at Manatee school

Twenty-nine people associated with Manatee High School will have to quarantine for two weeks, after they were exposed to a student diagnosed with COVID-19, the school district reported Monday.

Students are not scheduled to start the second semester of classes until Wednesday. The case at Manatee High School was the only one reported Monday on the Manatee County School District’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Teachers did return to their campuses for an in-service day. They will return Tuesday for a record day, according to the district’s calendar.

During the first semester, Aug. 17 to Dec. 18, the school district recorded 419 COVID-19 cases in its schools and offices. There were almost 4,500 exposures, meaning someone had close contact with an infected person.