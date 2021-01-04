Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills another Manatee resident. Total number of infections breaks 23,000

Manatee

COVID-19 has killed another Manatee County resident, as the number of Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus surpassed 22,000 on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Since the pandemic hit, 436 Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19.

The health department also reported 124 new coronavirus infections in Manatee,raising the local case count to 23,044.

The health department Monday reported the deaths of 103 Florida residents, raising the total to 22,090 residents killed. Another two non-residents also were confirmed dead from COVID-19, raising the total of non-residents killed to 325.

Across the state there were, 11,256 new coronavirus infections reported Monday. Infections in Florida now total 1,376,692 since last March.

Surrounding Counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
