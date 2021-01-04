COVID-19 kills another Manatee resident. Total number of infections breaks 23,000

COVID-19 has killed another Manatee County resident, as the number of Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus surpassed 22,000 on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Since the pandemic hit, 436 Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19.

The health department also reported 124 new coronavirus infections in Manatee,raising the local case count to 23,044.

The health department Monday reported the deaths of 103 Florida residents, raising the total to 22,090 residents killed. Another two non-residents also were confirmed dead from COVID-19, raising the total of non-residents killed to 325.

Across the state there were, 11,256 new coronavirus infections reported Monday. Infections in Florida now total 1,376,692 since last March.

Surrounding Counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 19,271 to 19,409. The death toll remained at 512.

Desoto County cases increased from 2,946 to 2,949. The death toll remained at 58.





Hardee County cases decreased from 2,156 to 2,155. The death toll remained at 20.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 80,035 to 80,586. The death toll increased from 1,090 to 1,092.





Pinellas County cases increased from 46,860 to 47,207. The death toll increased from 1,066 to 1,079.





This is a developing story and will be updated.