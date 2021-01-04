Worried you got COVID during the holidays? Here’s where to get tested in Manatee County

Hoping for a COVID-19 test and some peace of mind after the recent holidays — especially as you wait for a chance to receive a vaccine?

Manatee County residents have several options for walk-up and drive-thru testing:

BRADENTON AREA CONVENTION CENTER

The convention center, One Haben Blvd. in Palmetto, offers free testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. The site may close early if it reaches a daily maximum of 500 tests.

No appointment or prescription is required, and both children and adults are eligible for testing at the convention center.

“The state testing sites are doing 15-minute antigen tests,” said Jake Saur, Manatee County public safety director. “Not as accurate as the gold standard PCR test that has to go to a lab. But if you are symptomatic and test negative with the antigen test, they will follow that up with the PCR.”

There are three testing sites in Sarasota County: 100 Cattleman Road, Sarasota; Robert L. Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota; and Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Road, Sarasota.

AT-HOME TEST

LabCorp offers an at-home test called Pixel, which received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The kit includes a nasal swab for its recipients, who must be at least 18 years old. Results are usually available one to two days after the company receives a sample at its lab.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those with qualified insurance, and LabCorp has access to federal funds for the uninsured. Otherwise, the cost of a test kit is $119.

“Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, kits are currently reserved for individuals experiencing symptoms or those who have been recommended for testing by a healthcare provider, public health department, or contact investigator,” the company said in an update on Nov. 19.

MCR HEALTH

COVID-19 testing is available at all MCR Health locations. However, drive-thru testing is no longer available, according to Manatee’s website.

For a full list of locations, visit the MCRs website: mcr.health.

“Patient fees for the testing and any associated costs will be determined at the time of the visit,” the county website states.

CVS

CVS has at least seven testing locations in Manatee County. Testing is available to anyone 10 or older, though anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

They offer both lab testing and rapid testing. Due to its limited supply, CVS requires people to fill out a questionnaire — including questions about symptoms and possible exposures — before scheduling an appointment online.

“Test supplies are extremely limited,” the website states. “Help those who need testing the most by answering truthfully.”

To fill out the questionnaire and see if you qualify, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

An insurance card and proof of identity is required at all CVS testing locations. According to the company website, there is no out-of-pocket cost for those with insurance or those who receive federal assistance.

Otherwise, the cost is $100 for the laboratory test and $39 for the CVS visit.

“Patients should not have any out-of-pocket costs, but you should check with your health plan to confirm before scheduling a test,” the website concludes.

WALGREENS

Walgreens offers at least two testing sites in Manatee County. The chain offers no-contact testing to anyone 3 or older, according to its website.

“Perform the test yourself using a nasal swab under the direction of a pharmacy team member,” the website states. “Patients ages 3–18 will need a parent or legal guardian present during self-administration of the COVID-19 test.”

Much like its competitor, Walgreens advertises no out-of-pocket costs for those with eligible insurance or those who qualify for government assistance.

Otherwise, the cost is $129 for a diagnostic lab test (results in 72 hours), $129 for a rapid diagnostic test (less than 24 hours), and $49 for a rapid antigen test (results in as little as an hour).

Walgreens has a screening and appointment process on its website: walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing.