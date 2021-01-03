Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Another COVID death in Manatee County as Florida adds more than 10,000 cases again

Manatee

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 208 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 10,603 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Sunday. Florida has had the third-most new cases of COVID-19 of all states over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the third-most cases overall during the pandemic.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 97 more Florida residents and three more non-residents on Sunday. The state’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 21,987 Florida residents and 323 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida has recorded the fifth-most deaths of any state, according to the CDC, and ranks fourth for deaths throughout the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In Manatee County, the cumulative case count now totals 22,920. That number is comprised of 22,528 residents and 392 non-residents, according to the state health department. Manatee County’s pandemic death toll now stands at 435.

Over the last week, an average of 10.1% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 7.9% the week prior.

The official count of people who have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County increased to 3,753 on Sunday. Statewide, 255,808 people have now been vaccinated, according to the health department.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald.
