Another COVID death in Manatee County as Florida adds more than 10,000 cases again

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 208 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 10,603 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Sunday. Florida has had the third-most new cases of COVID-19 of all states over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the third-most cases overall during the pandemic.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 97 more Florida residents and three more non-residents on Sunday. The state’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 21,987 Florida residents and 323 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida has recorded the fifth-most deaths of any state, according to the CDC, and ranks fourth for deaths throughout the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In Manatee County, the cumulative case count now totals 22,920. That number is comprised of 22,528 residents and 392 non-residents, according to the state health department. Manatee County’s pandemic death toll now stands at 435.

Over the last week, an average of 10.1% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 7.9% the week prior.

The official count of people who have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County increased to 3,753 on Sunday. Statewide, 255,808 people have now been vaccinated, according to the health department.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 22,712 to 22,920. (1,514 new cases were recorded over the last week.)





The death toll increased from 434 to 435. (It increased by 25 over the last week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak remained at 1,109. (39 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)





Since the outbreak began, 10,432 males and 11,823 females have been infected, with 273 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6% to 10.3%.

1,042 cases (5% of all cases) and 154 deaths (35% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.





The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 3,753 to 4,580.

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 1,354,833 to 1,365,436.

The resident death toll rose from 21,890 to 21,987. The non-resident death toll rose from 320 to 323.

Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 10.1% to 12.4%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 243,107 to 255,808.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 19,035 to 19,271. The death toll remained at 512.





Pinellas County cases increased from 46,310 to 46,860. The death toll increased from 1,052 to 1,066.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 79,472 to 80,035. The death toll increased from 1,084 to 1,090.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,146 to 2,156. The death toll remained at 20.

Desoto County cases increased from 2,935 to 2,946. The death toll remained at 58.