Another Manatee resident dies as Florida reports more than 31,500 new COVID-19 cases

Another Manatee County resident has been reported deceased from COVID-19 as health officials reported 380 new cases on Saturday.

The Saturday totals are a two-day combination, as Florida health officials did not report on New Year’s Day.

Statewide, there were 31,518 new cases reported and 217 more Floridians have died from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Manatee County’s new death brings the local death toll to 434 and the total number of cases since the outbreak climbed to 22,712.

Florida’s death toll climbed to 21,890, not including 320 nonresident fatalities. There have now been 1,354,833 infections since the outbreak and the state’s positivity rate is currently over 10%.

The number of cases in Manatee County long-term care facilities rose slightly from 1,039 to 1,041 and represents just 5% of the total number of cases. However, 145 of the total deaths have been linked back to those facilities.

Those over the age of 64 have been the hardest hit overall, representing just 17% of the total cases, but 78% of the fatalities.

Pediatric cases rose to 2,675 in Manatee County and those under the age of 18 continue to test at a higher positivity rate than the county average at 12.4%.

According to health officials, Manatee County’s latest casualty of the pandemic was a person over the age of 84, an age group with a 27% fatality rate.

All Manatee County cases and deaths by age groups:

0-4: Cases increased from 473 to 483 with no deaths.

5-14: Cases increased from 1,448 to 1,468 with no deaths.

15-24: Cases increased from 3,266 to 3,300 with one death.

25-34: Cases increased from 3,512 to 3,567 with six deaths.

35-44: Cases increased from 3,296 to 3,344 with 12 deaths.

45-54: Cases increased from 3,193 to 3,240 with 19 deaths.

55-64: Cases increased from 2,988 to 3,051 with 57 deaths.

65-74: Cases increased from 2,119 to 2,168 with 83 deaths.

75-84: Cases increased from 1,161 to 1,187 with 137 deaths.

85 plus: Cases increased from 498 to 504 with 119 deaths.

These numbers do not include nonresident cases.

Manatee County from Thursday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 22,332 to 22,712.

The death toll increased from 433 to 434.

The number of hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,105 to 1,109.

The number of men infected is 10,350 compared to 11,712 females.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 6.02%.

Florida from Thursday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 1,323,315 to 1,354,833.

The death toll increased from 21,673 to 21,890, not including 320 nonresident fatalities.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is 10.09%

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 18,607 to 10,935. The death toll increased from 509 to 512.

Pinellas County cases increased from 44,975 to 46,310. The death toll increased from 1,049 to 1,052.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 77,118 to 79,472. The death toll increased from 1,071 to 1,084.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,110 to 2,146. The death toll remained at 20.

Desoto County cases increased from 2,898 to 2,935. The death toll increased from 56 to 58.