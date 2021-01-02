Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Another Manatee resident dies as Florida reports more than 31,500 new COVID-19 cases

Manatee

Another Manatee County resident has been reported deceased from COVID-19 as health officials reported 380 new cases on Saturday.

The Saturday totals are a two-day combination, as Florida health officials did not report on New Year’s Day.

Statewide, there were 31,518 new cases reported and 217 more Floridians have died from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Manatee County’s new death brings the local death toll to 434 and the total number of cases since the outbreak climbed to 22,712.

Florida’s death toll climbed to 21,890, not including 320 nonresident fatalities. There have now been 1,354,833 infections since the outbreak and the state’s positivity rate is currently over 10%.

The number of cases in Manatee County long-term care facilities rose slightly from 1,039 to 1,041 and represents just 5% of the total number of cases. However, 145 of the total deaths have been linked back to those facilities.

Those over the age of 64 have been the hardest hit overall, representing just 17% of the total cases, but 78% of the fatalities.

Pediatric cases rose to 2,675 in Manatee County and those under the age of 18 continue to test at a higher positivity rate than the county average at 12.4%.

According to health officials, Manatee County’s latest casualty of the pandemic was a person over the age of 84, an age group with a 27% fatality rate.

All Manatee County cases and deaths by age groups:

These numbers do not include nonresident cases.

Manatee County from Thursday to Saturday:

Florida from Thursday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

