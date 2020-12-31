COVID-19 kills 11 more Manatee residents. Florida sets record for new cases in a day

The year 2020 came to an end Thursday with 17,192 new coronavirus infections reported in Florida — the most in one day in the state since the start of the pandemic.

In Manatee, 352 new cases were reported, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 22,332. Eleven new deaths in the county also were reported, raising the official death toll here to 433.

Statewide, there were 17,192 new cases reported. Since March, there have been a total of 1,323,315 infections reported in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health.

On Nov. 27, 17,344 cases were added — but that was because no reports had been issued on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday’s single day case count also beats Wednesday’s total, which was the most reported since July.

Statewide, there were 127 Florida residents and eight non-residents reported dead from COVID-19. A total of 21,673 residents and 317 residents non-residents have been killed by the disease during the pandemic.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 18,371 to 18,607. The death toll rose from 502 to 509.





Desoto County cases increased from 2,883 to ,898. The death toll rose from 55 to 56.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,084 to 2,110. The death toll remained at 20.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 76,221 to 77,118. The death toll rose from 1,068 to 1,071.





Pinellas County cases increased from 44,243 to 44,975. The death toll increased from 1,045 to 1,049.





This is a developing story and will be updated.