Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills 11 more Manatee residents. Florida sets record for new cases in a day

Manatee

The year 2020 came to an end Thursday with 17,192 new coronavirus infections reported in Florida — the most in one day in the state since the start of the pandemic.

In Manatee, 352 new cases were reported, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 22,332. Eleven new deaths in the county also were reported, raising the official death toll here to 433.

Statewide, there were 17,192 new cases reported. Since March, there have been a total of 1,323,315 infections reported in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health.

On Nov. 27, 17,344 cases were added — but that was because no reports had been issued on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday’s single day case count also beats Wednesday’s total, which was the most reported since July.

Statewide, there were 127 Florida residents and eight non-residents reported dead from COVID-19. A total of 21,673 residents and 317 residents non-residents have been killed by the disease during the pandemic.

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service