‘This helps keep spirits high.’ Residents deliver lunch to Lakewood Ranch hospital staff

There were so many box lunches, 920 to be precise, that a box truck was needed Tuesday to deliver them all to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

It was one way that residents of the Esplanade Golf and Country Club in Lakewood Ranch could show their appreciation for the care provided by the medical center staff during the deadly and exhausting COVID-19 pandemic.

“This turned out to be a real surprise,” said Tom Ernst, an Esplanade resident who moved to Lakewood Ranch two years ago from Arlington Heights, Ill. “The whole community just opened up. We exceeded our target by twice.”

Esplanade residents donated $15 per box lunch for a total of $13,800 under the newly established Esplanade Gives Back program, launched about three weeks ago.

“This is so sweet,” hospital spokeswoman Kristina R. Sparacino said as the box lunches rolled into the hospital lobby. “We will have enough for the day shift, the night shift, the cafeteria staff, the janitorial staff and anyone else who works at the hospital.”

The first to pick up their box lunches, which included a choice of ham, turkey or vegan sandwiches, was the operating unit.

12/29/2020--Esplanade residents and hospital staff moved 920 box lunches into Lakewood Ranch Medial Center on Tuesday. The box lunches were a gift from residents of Esplanade Golf and Country Club in Lakewood Ranch. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

“I’ve got a delicious looking sandwich, a pickle and some chips. This is a fantastic lunch,” operating room nurse Rachel Graeff said as she selected a box lunch.

Barb Zdziarski and Beverly Clark were among the Esplanade residents on hand for the delivery of the box lunches.

“There is unbelievable unity at Esplanade,” Zdziarski said. “It is such a philanthropic community. There are so many causes that it supports.”

The first death from COVID-19 in Manatee County, and the seventh in the state of Florida, was recorded at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in March.

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, and its sister hospital, Manatee Memorial, became the first Bradenton-area hospitals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and start inoculating staff on Dec. 23. Sarasota Memorial Hospital started its inoculation program on Dec. 22. Blake Medical Center started vaccinating its staff on Christmas eve.

Health care workers are among those most at-risk of contracting COVID-19 and have gone to the head of the line as vaccine doses become available.

Andy Guz, CEO of the medical center, said several groups have donated meals to the hospital staff during the pandemic, but he believes Tuesday’s donation was the largest yet.

“As always, we appreciate them,” Guz said. “This helps keep spirits high.”