Another COVID death and 129 new cases in Manatee County as Florida adds over 7,300

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 139 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Manatee County.

They were among 7,391 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday. The state health department also recorded the deaths of 77 more Florida residents due to COVID-19. The state’s resident death toll now stands at 21,212 people. The non-resident death toll in Florida remained at 302 on Sunday.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the third-most new COVID-19 infections and the sixth-most deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, Florida ranks third for the number of total cases and fourth for the number of total COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, according to the CDC.

Manatee County’s total case count during the pandemic now totals 21,406, and deaths number 410.

The average rate at which people are testing positive for the novel coronavirus for the first time in Manatee County has been trending upward since September, and it continued to increase this month. Over the last week, an average of 7.8% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 8.1% the week prior.

As of Sunday, the official count of people in Manatee County who had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was 967.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Surrounding counties

