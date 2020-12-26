Two more COVID-19 deaths in Manatee as the county’s positivity rate nears 9%

After a one-day hiatus for Christmas day, Florida health officials on Saturday reported two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The two new deaths bring the county’s death toll to 409. And 246 new cases were reported locally, bringing the total number of cases to 21,277 since the outbreak.

Florida totaled 17,042 new cases with 140 new deaths. The total number of cases in Florida now totals 1,264,588 with 21,135 residents dead from the disease, not counting 302 nonresident fatalities.

Saturday’s reporting of 246 new cases in Manatee County were from 1,026 test results for a daily positivity rate close to 9%.

Local cases in long-term care facilities were last updated to be 1,063 cases, which is about 5% of the total number of cases and 147 of the total number of deaths have been linked back to those facilities.

Those over the age of 64 in Manatee County represent 16% of the total number of cases, but 78% of the fatalities.

At the other end of the spectrum, those positive cases under the age of 18 have climbed to 2,518 of the total cases and the area’s youth are testing at 12.1%.

Manatee County cases from Thursday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 21,031 to 21,277.

The death toll increased from 407 to 409.

The number of hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,063 to 1,065.

The number of men infected since the outbreak is 9,688 males compared to 11,001 females.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 8.97%.

Florida cases from Thursday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 1,247,546 to 1,264,588

The death toll increased from 20,995 to 21,135, not including 302 non resident deaths.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is 7.98%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 17,475 to 17,748. The death toll increased from 488 to 499.

Pinellas County cases increased from 42,176 to 42,973. The death toll increased from 1,013 to 1,020

Hillsborough County cases increased from 72,860 to 73,980. The death toll increased from 1,056 to 1,058.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,024 to 2,044. The death toll remained at 20.

Desoto County cases increased from 2,816 to 2,835. The death toll remained at 52.