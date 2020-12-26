Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Manatee as the county’s positivity rate nears 9%

Manatee

After a one-day hiatus for Christmas day, Florida health officials on Saturday reported two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The two new deaths bring the county’s death toll to 409. And 246 new cases were reported locally, bringing the total number of cases to 21,277 since the outbreak.

Florida totaled 17,042 new cases with 140 new deaths. The total number of cases in Florida now totals 1,264,588 with 21,135 residents dead from the disease, not counting 302 nonresident fatalities.

Saturday’s reporting of 246 new cases in Manatee County were from 1,026 test results for a daily positivity rate close to 9%.

Local cases in long-term care facilities were last updated to be 1,063 cases, which is about 5% of the total number of cases and 147 of the total number of deaths have been linked back to those facilities.

Those over the age of 64 in Manatee County represent 16% of the total number of cases, but 78% of the fatalities.

At the other end of the spectrum, those positive cases under the age of 18 have climbed to 2,518 of the total cases and the area’s youth are testing at 12.1%.

Manatee County cases from Thursday to Saturday:

Florida cases from Thursday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service