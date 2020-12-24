Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Manatee confirms 209 new COVID-19 cases as Florida adds 13,147 on Christmas Eve

Manatee

Another 209 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Manatee County, according to the latest coronavirus update from the Florida Department of Health.

The county’s death toll remained at 407 as part of Thursday’s update, but there were 121 new resident deaths and 13,147 new cases throughout the state, officials said.

Vaccines have begun to arrive in Manatee County and as of Thursday afternoon 238 residents, beginning with healthcare workers, have already received their first dose of the shot.

MANATEE COUNTY FROM WEDNESDAY TO THURSDAY

FLORIDA FROM WEDNESDAY TO THURSDAY

SURROUNDING COUNTIES

