Manatee confirms 209 new COVID-19 cases as Florida adds 13,147 on Christmas Eve

Another 209 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Manatee County, according to the latest coronavirus update from the Florida Department of Health.

The county’s death toll remained at 407 as part of Thursday’s update, but there were 121 new resident deaths and 13,147 new cases throughout the state, officials said.

Vaccines have begun to arrive in Manatee County and as of Thursday afternoon 238 residents, beginning with healthcare workers, have already received their first dose of the shot.

MANATEE COUNTY FROM WEDNESDAY TO THURSDAY

Cases increased from 20,822 to 21,031.

The death toll remained 407.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,052 to 1,063.

Since the outbreak began, 9,576 males and 10,867 females have been infected, with 263 cases unidentified.





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 7.8% to 6.2%.

1,011 cases (5% of all cases) and 152 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 remains 122.

FLORIDA FROM WEDNESDAY TO THURSDAY

Cases increased from 1,234,399 to 1,247,546.

The resident death toll rose from 20,874 to 20,995. The non-resident death toll rose from 299 to 300.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 8.6% to 7.8%.





The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 49,932 to 68,133.

SURROUNDING COUNTIES