Bradenton-area COVID testing site to close for the holidays. Sarasota site is relocating  

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site previously located at Cattlemen Road near the Manatee-Sarasota County line permanently closed on Sunday.

It will reopen at another location after Christmas Day, according to Manatee County government. No other details about the move were immediately available.

The site, operated in partnership between the Florida Department of Health and Florida Division of Emergency Management, opened in September and offered up to 1,000 free tests a day for the novel coronavirus. Before it closed, the site was offering both PCR tests, which are more accurate but take several days to process, and rapid antigen tests.

The state-operated walk-up testing site at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, One Haben Blvd., Palmetto, remains open. It will be temporarily closed, along with all state-run testing sites, on Dec. 24 and 25 and on Jan. 1.

The convention center site offers antigen tests, according to county officials, which may be followed up with a PCR test if a false negative is suspected.

For those that find themselves in need of a test while state-run sites are closed, Manatee County officials recommend visiting a personal doctor or a local MCR Health location. There may be fees or costs for testing at MCR Health, according to Manatee County.

Testing is also available at select CVS and Walgreens locations, and it is free for those who have eligible insurance or receive federal assistance.