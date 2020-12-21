Another Manatee County resident dead from COVID as Florida adds over 11,000 new cases

Manatee County’s death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic reached 405 on Monday as the Florida Department of Health confirmed that another resident has died from the respiratory disease.

The state health department also confirmed that 184 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manatee County. They were among 11,015 new cases recorded statewide on Monday.

Another 112 Florida resident deaths and three non-resident deaths were also recorded. The statewide death toll now stands at 20,680 residents and 296 non-residents.

Manatee County’s total case count stands at 20,355, the 12th highest of Florida’s 67 counties. Statewide, there have been 1,212,581 confirmed cases since testing began.

Over the last seven days, an average of 7.8% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. The average rate of new positives was the same the week prior.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 20,171 to 20,355.





The death toll increased from 404 to 405.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,045 to 1,046.

Since the outbreak began, 9,280 males and 10,543 females have been infected, with 242 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6% to 7.7%.

992 cases (5% of all cases) and 152 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 1,201,566 to 1,212,581.

The resident death toll rose from 20,568 to 20,680. The non-resident death toll rose from 293 to 296.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 8% to 8.5%.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 16,817 to 16,975. The death toll increased from 467 to 468.





Pinellas County cases increased from 40,560 to 40,987. The death toll increased from 997 to 999.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 70,027 to 70,849. The death toll increased from 1,026 to 1,034.

Hardee County cases increased from 1,967 to 1,974. The death toll remained at 20.

Desoto County cases increased from 2,725 to 2,737. The death toll remained at 51.