Another Manatee County resident dead from COVID as Florida adds over 11,000 new cases

Manatee County’s death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic reached 405 on Monday as the Florida Department of Health confirmed that another resident has died from the respiratory disease.

The state health department also confirmed that 184 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manatee County. They were among 11,015 new cases recorded statewide on Monday.

Another 112 Florida resident deaths and three non-resident deaths were also recorded. The statewide death toll now stands at 20,680 residents and 296 non-residents.

Manatee County’s total case count stands at 20,355, the 12th highest of Florida’s 67 counties. Statewide, there have been 1,212,581 confirmed cases since testing began.

Over the last seven days, an average of 7.8% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. The average rate of new positives was the same the week prior.

Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
