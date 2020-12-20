Bradenton Herald Logo
Manatee County adds 113 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths. Florida tops 8,400 cases.

Manatee

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 95 resident deaths recorded statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also reported the deaths of two more non-residents from COVID-19. The statewide death toll during the pandemic now stands at 20,568 Florida residents and 293 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida had the sixth-most COVID-19 deaths and the third-most new cases of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Locally, 404 Manatee County residents and 467 Sarasota County residents have now died, according to the state health department.

The state health department also confirmed on Sunday that another 113 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the coronavirus. They were among 8,401 new cases recorded statewide.

Manatee County’s cumulative case count is now at 20,171, which represents about 1.7% of Florida’s 1,201,566 confirmed cases to date.

Over the last week, an average of 8% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 7.4% the week prior.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
