Manatee County adds 113 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths. Florida tops 8,400 cases.

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 95 resident deaths recorded statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also reported the deaths of two more non-residents from COVID-19. The statewide death toll during the pandemic now stands at 20,568 Florida residents and 293 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida had the sixth-most COVID-19 deaths and the third-most new cases of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Locally, 404 Manatee County residents and 467 Sarasota County residents have now died, according to the state health department.

The state health department also confirmed on Sunday that another 113 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the coronavirus. They were among 8,401 new cases recorded statewide.

Manatee County’s cumulative case count is now at 20,171, which represents about 1.7% of Florida’s 1,201,566 confirmed cases to date.

Over the last week, an average of 8% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 7.4% the week prior.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 20,058 to 20,171. (1,359 new cases were recorded over the last week.)





The death toll increased from 401 to 404. (It increased by eight over the last week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,044 to 1,045. (30 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)

Since the outbreak began, 9,190 males and 10,458 females have been infected, with 236 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 7.2% to 5.9%.

990 cases (5% of all cases) and 152 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 1,193,165 to 1,201,566.

The resident death toll rose from 20,473 to 20,568. The non-resident death toll rose from 291 to 293.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 8.4% to 7.9%.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 16,689 to 16,817. The death toll increased from 466 to 467.





Pinellas County cases increased from 40,299 to 40,560. The death toll increased from 996 to 997.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 69,530 to 70,027. The death toll increased from 1,023 to 1,026.

Hardee County cases increased from 1,961 to 1,967. The death toll remained at 20.

Desoto County cases increased from 2,719 to 2,725. The death toll increased from 50 to 51.