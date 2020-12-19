Manatee County School District finishes semester with nine new COVID-19 infections

The Manatee County School District finished the first semester of the 2020-2021 with almost 420 confirmed COVID-19 infections among its students and employees. At some point during the semester, some 4,400 people had to go into two-week quarantines because of their direct exposure to someone infected with the coronavirus.

On Friday, the final day of the semester, the school district reported nine new infections, and 68 quarantines.

They were at:

Bayshore High School: One positive student and three exposures.

King Middle School: One positive employee and five exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High: One positive student and six exposures.

Manatee High School: One positive student and four exposures.

Nolan Middle School: One positive student and 25 exposures.

School Support Center: One positive employee and five exposures.

Southeast High School: Three positive students and 20 exposures.

How much COVID-19 in Manatee Public Schools?

As of Thursday evening, the district has reported 419 COVID-19 cases at its campuses and at least 4,398 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17:

● Abel Elementary: 98 exposures, five positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 8, Sep. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 19, Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

● Anna Maria Elementary: five people exposed to one positive student, Nov. 5.

● Ballard Elementary: 48 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Dec. 14.

● Bashaw Elementary: 91 people quarantined after exposure to five students between reports on Sept. 9., Dec. 7, Dec. 15 and Dec. 17.

● Bayshore Elementary: 142 exposures, three positive employees and three positive students between reports on Aug. 20, Sept. 28, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Nov. 16, Dec. 7 and Dec. 15.

● Bayshore High: 55 exposures, nine positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 21, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Oct. 30, Nov. 2, Nov. 13, Nov. 16, Dec. 9, Dec. 15, Dec. 16 and Dec. 18.

● Blackburn Elementary: 46 exposures and four positive students between reports on Aug. 24 and Nov. 10.

● Braden River Elementary: 49 exposures and five positive employees between reports on Nov. 5, Nov. 13, Nov. 16, Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.

● Braden River High: 131 exposures, 19 positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sept. 4, Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 27, Oct. 29, Nov. 2, Nov. 16, Nov. 17, Dec. 7, Dec. 15 and Dec. 16.

● Braden River Middle: 93 exposures, two positive employees and 11 positive students between reports on Sept. 2, Setp. 8, Sept. 10, Sept. 28, Oct. 30, Nov. 16, Dec. 2, Dec. 4, Dec. 7, Dec. 10 and Dec. 14.

● Buffalo Creek Middle: 88 exposures and nine positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 12, Oct. 23, Nov. 17, Nov. 30, Dec. 8, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17.

● Daughtrey Elementary: 81 exposures, two positive employees and three positive students between reports on Sept. 22, Oct. 19, Nov. 3, Dec. 7 and Dec. 10.

● Freedom Elementary: 57 exposures, three positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 23, Oct. 7, Nov 16 and Nov. 20.

● Gullett Elementary: 22 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25 and Oct. 29.

● Haile Middle: 35 exposures and five positive students between reports on Oct. 7, Oct. 16, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

● Harvey Elementary: 115 exposures, three positive employees and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 15, Oct. 19, Nov. 10 and Nov. 13.

● Jain Middle: 79 exposures, four positive students and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 8, Oct. 30, Nov. 18, Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.

● Johnson K-8: 35 people exposed to three positive students between reports on Sept. 11, Dec. 7 and Dec. 11.

● King Middle: 47 exposures, three positive students and two positive employees between reports on Oct. 27, Nov. 19, Dec. 7 and Dec. 18.

● Kinnan Elementary: 18 people exposed to one positive employee, Nov. 5.

● Lakewood Ranch High: 252 exposures, seven positive employees and 32 positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 2, Nov. 13, Nov. 18, Nov. 30, Dec. 2, Dec. 7, Dec. 9, Dec. 14, Dec. 16, Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.

● Lee Middle: 12 exposures, two positive students and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Oct. 14, Oct. 21, Oct. 27 and Dec. 14.

● Lincoln Memorial Academy: 52 exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 16, Nov. 6 and Dec. 9.

● Manatee Elementary: 20 people exposed to one positive student, Nov. 30.

● Manatee High: 386 exposures, 28 positive students and four positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2, Oct. 13, Oct. 16, Oct. 22, Oct. 26, Oct. 29, Nov. 2, Nov. 10, Nov. 16, Nov. 17, Dec. 3, Dec. 4, Dec. 8, Dec. 9, Dec. 10, Dec. 11, Dec. 14, Dec. 16 and Dec. 18.

● Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 65 exposures, eight positive employees and seven positive students between reports on Aug. 19, Oct. 13, Nov. 3, Nov. 5, Nov. 9, Nov. 10, Nov. 18, Dec. 9, Dec. 10, and Dec. 11.

● Matzke Support Center:32 exposures and six positive employees between reports on Oct. 16, Oct. 26, Nov. 30, Dec. 10 and Dec. 14.

● McNeal Elementary: 47 exposures, two positive employees and three positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Sep. 21, Nov. 9, Nov. 16 and Nov. 18.

● Miller Elementary: 42 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 15, Nov. 16 and Dec. 9.

● Mills Elementary: 62 exposures, five positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 3, Oct. 22, Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

● Moody Elementary: 123 quarantines, three positive employees and three positive students between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 6, Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Nov. 2 and Nov. 30.

● Myakka City Elementary: no exposures after one student tested positive, Oct. 29.

● Nolan Middle: 159 exposures, six positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1, Oct. 2, Nov. 12, Nov. 13, Nov. 16 and Dec. 18.

● Oneco Elementary: 14 people exposed to one positive student, Nov. 16.

● Palm View K-8: 174 exposures, five positive employees and nine positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 13, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Nov. 16, Nov. 20, Dec. 8, Dec. 11 and Dec. 15.

● Palma Sola Elementary: 49 exposures, one positive employee and five positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17 and Dec. 2.

● Palmetto Elementary: 135 exposures, eight positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 25, Sep. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 30, Nov. 13, Nov. 16 and Dec. 9.

● Palmetto High: 359 exposures, six positive employees and20 positive students between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23, Oct. 8, Oct. 14, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 17, Nov. 20, Nov. 30, Dec. 4, Dec. 7, Dec. 8, Dec. 9, Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.

● Parrish Community High: 173 exposures and 15 positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 12, Oct. 23, Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Nov. 12, Nov. 13, Nov. 16, Nov. 18, Dec. 9 and Dec. 14.

● Prine Elementary: 28 exposures, one positive student and four positive employees between reports on Sept. 8, Oct. 9, Oct. 19, Oct. 21 and Dec. 7.

● Professional Support Center: six exposures and four positive employees between reports on Oct. 27, Oct. 29 and Dec. 15.

● Rogers-Garden Bullock Elementary: 33 people exposed to one positive employee and one positive student, Nov. 16.

● Samoset Elementary: 159 exposures, 11 positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 26, Oct. 19, Oct. 21, Oct. 26, Nov. 6, Nov. 18, Dec. 11, Dec. 13, Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.

● Sea Breeze Elementary: 37 exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 16, Oct. 19, Dec. 7 and Dec. 11

● School Support Center: 10 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Dec. 15 and Dec. 18.

● Southeast High: 116 exposures, 13 positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8, Sep. 15, Nov. 9, Nov. 17 , Dec. 4, Dec. 13, Dec. 14, Dec. 15, Dec. 16, Dec. 17 and Dec. 18.

● Stewart Elementary: 14 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Nov. 2. Nov. 3 and Dec. 9.

● Sugg Middle: 25 exposures and three positive students between reports on Aug. 20 Nov. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 16. (On Oct. 16, the school district reported 33 exposures but did not say how many students and/or employees had COVID-19.)

● Tara Elementary: 105 exposures, one positive employee and six positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24, Sep. 25, Nov. 10 and Nov. 30.

● Tillman Elementary: 66 exposures to one positive employee, Oct. 19.

● Wakeland Support Center: one person exposed to one positive employee, Nov. 5.

● Williams Elementary: 149 exposures, two positive employees and five positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31, Sep. 4, Oct. 29, Nov. 20, Dec. 8 and Dec. 14.

● Willis Elementary: 64 exposures and six positive students between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 22, Nov. 20, Dec. 3 and Dec. 9

● Witt Elementary: 87 exposures, seven positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 16 Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 14.