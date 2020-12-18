COVID-19 takes another life in Manatee. 267 new local cases part of 13,000 in Florida

Another 267 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manatee County, according to Friday’s update from the Florida Department of Health. The report also included a new local death and 96 deaths statewide.

The latest cases in Manatee County were part of 13,000 new cases in Florida, where the total case count was 1,181,483 as of Friday afternoon. Manatee’s total case count was 19,879 after the latest update.

All of the latest deaths were among Florida residents, bringing the statewide death toll to 20,401 residents and 289 non-residents since the pandemic began.

The local death toll increased to 401 after the health department reported one new death in Manatee County. In Sarasota County, 11 new deaths brought the death toll to 465 since the pandemic began.

SURROUNDING COUNTIES:

Sarasota County cases increased from 16,389 to 16,537. The death toll rose from 454 to 465.

Desoto County cases increased from 2,694 to 2,707. The death toll rose from 48 to 50.

Hardee County cases increased from 1,941 to 1,948. The death toll remained at 20.

Hilllsborough County cases increased from 67,801 to 68,739. The death toll from 1,015 to 1,021.

Pinellas County cases increased from 39,337 to 39,846. The death toll from 990 to 995.