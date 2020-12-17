Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

COVID-19 continues to surge. 223 new cases in Manatee, more than 13,000 in Florida

Manatee

Manatee County has 223 new coronavirus cases as infections continue to surge. More than 13,000 new cases were reported in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Infections locally since the start of the pandemic now total 19,612. In Florida, with 13,148 new cases confirmed Thursday, infections now total 1,168,483.

The deaths of 101 residents and three non-residents from COVID-19 were also reported by the health department on Thursday. The official death toll now stands at 20,305 residents and 289 non-residents.

In Manatee County, there were no new deaths reported Thursday. The official local death toll stands at 400.

The 223 positive tests in Manatee represented 7.7% of 2,690 newly released test results. The median age of those newly infected was 41.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Overall hospitalizations statewide declined slightly on Thursday with 5,127 patients admitted with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis and reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration. In Manatee County, AHCA reported 53 patients admitted because of COVID-19.

The county’s three general hospitals had a total 59 patients who were positive for the coronavirus, according to data collected by the county’s emergency management officials.

Hospitals remained near capacity on Thursday. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center was nearly at capacity with only four available and staffed non-ICU beds and no ICU beds. Blake Medical Center reported only two available and staffed ICU beds.

Manatee Memorial Hospital had 30 available beds, including five ICU beds, according to AHCA.

Surrounding counties:

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service