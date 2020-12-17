COVID-19 continues to surge. 223 new cases in Manatee, more than 13,000 in Florida

Manatee County has 223 new coronavirus cases as infections continue to surge. More than 13,000 new cases were reported in Florida, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Infections locally since the start of the pandemic now total 19,612. In Florida, with 13,148 new cases confirmed Thursday, infections now total 1,168,483.

The deaths of 101 residents and three non-residents from COVID-19 were also reported by the health department on Thursday. The official death toll now stands at 20,305 residents and 289 non-residents.

In Manatee County, there were no new deaths reported Thursday. The official local death toll stands at 400.

The 223 positive tests in Manatee represented 7.7% of 2,690 newly released test results. The median age of those newly infected was 41.

Overall hospitalizations statewide declined slightly on Thursday with 5,127 patients admitted with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis and reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration. In Manatee County, AHCA reported 53 patients admitted because of COVID-19.

The county’s three general hospitals had a total 59 patients who were positive for the coronavirus, according to data collected by the county’s emergency management officials.

Hospitals remained near capacity on Thursday. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center was nearly at capacity with only four available and staffed non-ICU beds and no ICU beds. Blake Medical Center reported only two available and staffed ICU beds.

Manatee Memorial Hospital had 30 available beds, including five ICU beds, according to AHCA.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 16,189 to 16,389. The death toll rose from 450 to 456.





Desoto County cases increased from 2,644 to 2,694. The death toll remained 48.





Hardee County cases increased from 1,907 to 1,941. The death toll remained at 20.





Hilllsborough County cases increased from 67,060 to 67,801. The death toll dropped from 1,011 to 1,015.





Pinellas County cases increased from 38,783 to 39,337. The death toll rose from 966 to 990.