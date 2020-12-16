Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Official COVID death toll in Manatee County hits 400 with death of two more residents

Manatee

Two Manatee County residents were among the 177 Florida residents confirmed on Wednesday to have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The official death toll for Manatee County residents now stands at 400.

The deaths of two non-residents from COVID-19 were also reported.

In Florida, a total of 20,490 people have died from COVID, including 286 nonresidents.

Statewide, there were also 11,541 new positive cases of the coronavirus reported on Wednesday. Cases in Florida now total 1,155,335.

Manatee County had 177 of those new cases, raising the local case total since the start of the pandemic to 19,389.

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

