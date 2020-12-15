192 Manatee residents test positive for coronavirus. 9,411 new cases found in Florida

Another 192 Manatee County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health said Tuesday. There were 9,411 new cases reported statewide.

In Manatee County, coronavirus infections now total 19,212. Statewide, there have been 1,143,794 cases.

The deaths of 79 Florida residents and 15 non-residents in the state from COVID-19 were also reported on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 20,082 residents and 283 non-residents who have died from the respiratory disease..

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Manatee County on Tuesday. The death toll remained at 398.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 15,915 to 16,031. The death toll rose from 441 to 445.





Desoto County cases increased from 2,613 to 2,628. The death toll remained at 46.





Hardee County cases increased from 1,886 to 1,894. The death toll remained at 20.





Hilllsborough County cases increased from 66,041 to 66,548. The death toll dropped from 999 to 996.





Pinellas County cases increased from 38,118 to 38,457. The death toll rose from 955 to 957.





This is a developing story and will be updated.