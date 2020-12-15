Manatee School District reports 20 new coronavirus cases. Here is where they were

Another 20 people, including 16 students, in the Manatee County School District have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As a result 234 people were sent into two-week quarantines because they had a direct exposure to an infected person, the school district said Monday.

The new cases were at:

Ballard Elementary School: One positive employee and 19 exposures.

Braden River MIddle School: One positive student and 13 exposures.

Jain Middle School: One positive student and 23 exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School: Three positive students, one positive employee and 24 exposures.

Lee Middle School: One positive student and eight exposures.

Manatee High School: One positive student and 24 exposures.

Matzke Support Center: Two positive employees and eight exposures.

Palmetto High School: Three positive students and 33 exposures.

Parrish Community High School: One positive student and 10 exposures.

Samoset Elementary School: Two positive students and 28 exposures.

Southeast High School: One positive student and three exposures.

Williams Elementary School: One positive student and 40 exposures.

Witt Elementary School: One positive student and one exposure.

As of Monday evening, the district has reported 373 COVID-19 cases at its campuses and at least 4,030 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17:

● Abel Elementary: 98 exposures, five positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 8, Sep. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 19, Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

● Anna Maria Elementary: five people exposed to one positive student, Nov. 5.

● Ballard Elementary: 48 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Dec. 14.

● Bashaw Elementary: 37 people quarantined after exposure to three students between reports on Sept. 9. and Dec. 7.

● Bayshore Elementary: 120 exposures, three positive employees and three positive students between reports on Aug. 20, Sept. 28, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Nov. 16 and Dec. 7

● Bayshore High: 29 exposures, seven positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 21, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Oct. 30, Nov. 2, Nov. 13, Nov. 16 and Dec. 9.

● Blackburn Elementary: 46 exposures and four positive students between reports on Aug. 24 and Nov. 10.

● Braden River Elementary: 49 exposures and five positive employees between reports on Nov. 5, Nov. 13, Nov. 16, Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.

● Braden River High: 104 exposures, 16 positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sept. 4, Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 27, Oct. 29, Nov. 2, Nov. 16, Nov. 17 and Dec. 7.

● Braden River Middle: 93 exposures, two positive employees and 11 positive students between reports on Sept. 2, Setp. 8, Sept. 10, Sept. 28, Oct. 30, Nov. 16, Dec. 2, Dec. 4, Dec. 7, Dec. 10 and Dec. 14.

● Buffalo Creek Middle: 73 exposures and seven positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 12, Oct. 23, Nov. 17, Nov. 30, Dec. 8 and Dec. 10.

● Daughtrey Elementary: 81 exposures, two positive employees and three positive students between reports on Sept. 22, Oct. 19, Nov. 3, Dec. 7 and Dec. 10.

● Freedom Elementary: 57 exposures, three positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 23, Oct. 7, Nov 16 and Nov. 20.

● Gullett Elementary: 22 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25 and Oct. 29.

● Haile Middle: 15 exposures and four positive students between reports on Oct. 7, Oct. 16 and Nov. 18.

● Harvey Elementary: 115 exposures, three positive employees and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 15, Oct. 19, Nov. 10 and Nov. 13.

● Jain Middle: 67 exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 8, Oct. 30, Nov. 18 and Dec. 14.

● Johnson K-8: 35 people exposed to three positive students between reports on Sept. 11, Dec. 7 and Dec. 11.

● King Middle: 42 exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 27, Nov. 19 and Dec. 7.

● Kinnan Elementary: 18 people exposed to one positive employee, Nov. 5.

● Lakewood Ranch High: 218 exposures, seven positive employees and 28 positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 2, Nov. 13, Nov. 18, Nov. 30, Dec. 2, Dec. 7, Dec. 9 and Dec. 14.

● Lee Middle: 12 exposures, two positive students and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Oct. 14, Oct. 21, Oct. 27 and Dec. 14.

● Lincoln Memorial Academy: 52 exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 16, Nov. 6 and Dec. 9.

● Manatee Elementary: 20 people exposed to one positive student, Nov. 30.

● Manatee High: 367 exposures, 25 positive students and four positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2, Oct. 13, Oct. 16, Oct. 22, Oct. 26, Oct. 29, Nov. 2, Nov. 10, Nov. 16, Nov. 17, Dec. 3, Dec. 4, Dec. 8, Dec. 9, Dec. 10, Dec. 11 and Dec. 14.

● Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 65 exposures, eight positive employees and seven positive students between reports on Aug. 19, Oct. 13, Nov. 3, Nov. 5, Nov. 9, Nov. 10, Nov. 18, Dec. 9, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11.

● Matzke Support Center:32 exposures and six positive employees between reports on Oct. 16, Oct. 26, Nov. 30, Dec. 10 and Dec. 14.

● McNeal Elementary: 47 exposures, two positive employees and three positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Sep. 21, Nov. 9, Nov. 16 and Nov. 18.

● Miller Elementary: 42 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 15, Nov. 16 and Dec. 9.

● Mills Elementary: 62 exposures, five positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 3, Oct. 22, Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

● Moody Elementary: 123 quarantines, three positive employees and three positive students between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 6, Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Nov. 2 and Nov. 30.

● Myakka City Elementary: no exposures after one student tested positive, Oct. 29.

● Nolan Middle: 134 exposures, five positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1, Oct. 2, Nov. 12, Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.

● Oneco Elementary: 14 people exposed to one positive student, Nov. 16.

● Palm View K-8: At 166 exposures, five positive employees and eight positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 13, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Nov. 16, Nov. 20, Dec. 8 and Dec. 11. (The number of people possibly exposed in the Dec. 11 case had not been determined.)

● Palma Sola Elementary: 49 exposures, one positive employee and five positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17 and Dec. 2.

● Palmetto Elementary: 135 exposures, eight positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 25, Sep. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 30, Nov. 13, Nov. 16 and Dec. 9.

● Palmetto High: 323 exposures, six positive employees and 17 positive students between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23, Oct. 8, Oct. 14, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 17, Nov. 20, Nov. 30, Dec. 4, Dec. 7, Dec. 8, Dec. 9 and Dec. 14.

● Parrish Community High: 173 exposures and 15 positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 12, Oct. 23, Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Nov. 12, Nov. 13, Nov. 16, Nov. 18, Dec. 9 and Dec. 14.

● Prine Elementary: 28 exposures, one positive student and four positive employees between reports on Sept. 8, Oct. 9, Oct. 19, Oct. 21 and Dec. 7.

● Professional Support Center: five exposures and three positive employees between reports on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

● Rogers-Garden Bullock Elementary: 33 people exposed to one positive employee and one positive student, Nov. 16.

● Samoset Elementary: 151 exposures, 10 positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 26, Oct. 19, Oct. 21, Oct. 26, Nov. 6, Nov. 18, Dec. 11 and Dec. 14.

● Sea Breeze Elementary: 37 exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 16, Oct. 19, Dec. 7 and Dec. 11.

● Southeast High: 62 exposures, seven positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8, Sep. 15, Nov. 9, Nov. 17 , Dec. 4 and Dec. 14.

● Stewart Elementary: 14 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Nov. 2. Nov. 3 and Dec. 9.

● Sugg Middle: 21 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 20 Nov. 3 and Dec. 10. (On Oct. 16, the school district reported 33 exposures but did not say how many students and/or employees had COVID-19.)

● Tara Elementary: 105 exposures, one positive employee and six positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24, Sep. 25, Nov. 10 and Nov. 30.

● Tillman Elementary: 66 exposures to one positive employee, Oct. 19.

● Wakeland Support Center: one person exposed to one positive employee, Nov. 5.

● Williams Elementary: 149 exposures, two positive employees and five positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31, Sep. 4, Oct. 29, Nov. 20, Dec. 8 and Dec. 14.

● Willis Elementary: 64 exposures and six positive students between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 22, Nov. 20, Dec. 3 and Dec. 9

● Witt Elementary: 87 exposures, seven positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 16 Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 14.