Two more Manatee residents die from COVID. County’s death toll nears 400

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19 as the official death toll of Floridians killed surpassed 20,000, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In Manatee County, the official death toll of residents killed by the disease now stands at 398.

Statewide, the deaths of 137 residents and one non-resident because of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday. There have been 20,003 residents and 268 non-residents killed by the disease, for a total of 20,271 deaths in the state.

The total number of coronavirus infections in Manatee County surpassed 19,000. Another 208 new infections were reported Monday, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 19,020.

Across the state, there were 8,452 new coronavirus infections reported Monday. A total of 1,134,383 people have tested positive for the virus in Florida.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

