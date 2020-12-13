Manatee County confirms 92 more cases of COVID-19, while Florida adds nearly 9,000

Another 92 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 8,958 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of another 81 Florida residents and three non-residents infected with COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 19,866 residents and 267 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida has had the fifth-most new cases and the sixth-most deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida’s overall case count since testing began is now at 1,125,931.

In Manatee County, cumulative cases now total 18,812. The local death toll from COVID-19 remained at 396 on Sunday.

Over the last week, an average of 7.2% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 6.8% the week prior.

Florida’s average rate of new positive cases over the last week was 8%. That compares to 8.3% the week prior.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 18,720 to 18,812. (1,099 new cases were recorded over the last week.)





The death toll remained at 396. (It increased by five over the last week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,014 to 1,015. (20 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)

Since the outbreak began, 8,555 males and 9,769 females have been infected, with 222 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 8% to 5.6%.

967 cases (5% of all cases) and 149 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 1,116,973 to 1,125,931.

The resident death toll rose from 19,785 to 19,866. The non-resident death toll rose from 264 to 267.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases remained at 7.9%.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 15,659 to 15,793. The death toll increased from 427 to 428.

Pinellas County cases increased from 37,387 to 37,753. The death toll increased from 945 to 951.

Hilllsborough County cases increased from 64,999 to 65,502. The death toll increased from 985 to 986.

Hardee County cases increased from 1,863 to 1,880. The death toll remained at 20.

Desoto County cases increased from 2,593 to 2,602. The death toll increased from 45 to 46.