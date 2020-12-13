Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Manatee County confirms 92 more cases of COVID-19, while Florida adds nearly 9,000

Manatee

Another 92 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 8,958 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of another 81 Florida residents and three non-residents infected with COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 19,866 residents and 267 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida has had the fifth-most new cases and the sixth-most deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Florida’s overall case count since testing began is now at 1,125,931.

In Manatee County, cumulative cases now total 18,812. The local death toll from COVID-19 remained at 396 on Sunday.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Over the last week, an average of 7.2% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 6.8% the week prior.

Florida’s average rate of new positive cases over the last week was 8%. That compares to 8.3% the week prior.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

