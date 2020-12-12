Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID, as state death toll nears 20,000

Manatee

Florida health officials on Saturday reported two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the county’s death toll to 396 since the outbreak began.

There were also 205 newly reported cases, bringing local infections since the start of the pandemic to 18,720.

The new positive cases on Saturday were reported out of 2,486 test results, for an 8.2% positivity rate.

Statewide, there were 10,577 new cases and 71 more Floridians have died from the disease, bringing the state’s death toll closer to 20,000 with 19,785 fatalities. That’s not including 264 nonresident deaths.

Long-term care facility cases in Manatee County, which represented the largest percentage of cases early in the pandemic, have fallen to 5% of the total cases, or 962, and 140 of the total fatalities have been linked back to those facilities.

Local pediatric cases have reached 2,180 and those under the age of 18 in Manatee County are testing positive at 11.8%.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

Mark Young
