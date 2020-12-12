Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID, as state death toll nears 20,000

Florida health officials on Saturday reported two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the county’s death toll to 396 since the outbreak began.

There were also 205 newly reported cases, bringing local infections since the start of the pandemic to 18,720.

The new positive cases on Saturday were reported out of 2,486 test results, for an 8.2% positivity rate.

Statewide, there were 10,577 new cases and 71 more Floridians have died from the disease, bringing the state’s death toll closer to 20,000 with 19,785 fatalities. That’s not including 264 nonresident deaths.

Long-term care facility cases in Manatee County, which represented the largest percentage of cases early in the pandemic, have fallen to 5% of the total cases, or 962, and 140 of the total fatalities have been linked back to those facilities.

Local pediatric cases have reached 2,180 and those under the age of 18 in Manatee County are testing positive at 11.8%.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 18,515 to 18,720.

The death toll increased from 394 to 396.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,012 to 1,014.

The number of men infected is 8,517 compared to 9,717 females.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 8%.

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 1,106,396 to 1,116,973.

The death toll increased from 19,714 to 19,785, not including 264 nonresident fatalities.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is 7.9%

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 15,527 to 15,659. The death toll remained at 427.

Pinellas County cases increased from 36,962 to 37,387. The death toll increased from 943 to 945.

Hilllsborough County cases increased from 64,281 to 64,999. The death toll increased from 984 to 985.

Hardee County cases increased from 1,851 to 1,863. The death toll remained at 20.

Desoto County cases increased from 2,577 to 2,593. The death toll increased from 43 to 45.