COVID-19 kills another Manatee County resident. Florida’s death toll nears 20,000

COVID-19 has killed another Manatee County resident.

That person was among 126 new deaths — 123 residents and three nonresidents — reported by the Florida Department of Health on Friday. The official Florida COVID-19 death toll is now up 19,977, which includes 19,714 nonresidents and 263 residents.

The health department also reported that another 164 people in Manatee had tested positive for the coronavirus. Statewide, there were 11,699 new cases reported.

It was the second day in a row in which the number of new cases in Florida exceeded 11,000, and the highest daily count since July 25 when there were 12,199 new cases.

The total number of confirmed infections in Manatee is up to 18,515, as of Friday Statewide, there have been 1,106,396 diagnosed with the virus.

The statewide positivity rate for the latest round of test results was 7.9%. In Manatee, it was just under 6.2%.