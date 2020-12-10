COVID-19 vaccine may arrive in Bradenton within days. Here’s who will be first in line

Inoculation of health care workers at Bradenton area hospitals and long-term care facilities with new COVID-19 vaccines could start within a matter of days, pending emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA was meeting Thursday to consider authorizing use of vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioTech SE.

“Our first vaccines will be going to our hospital system and to our long-term care facilities — skilled nursing facilities. We could see those vaccines, if they are approved today, start showing up later this week into the weekend,” Jacob Saur, public safety director for Manatee County, said Thursday following a COVID-19 workshop with Manatee County commissioners.

First to get the vaccine in Manatee County would be health care workers at Blake Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medial Center.

The state is also partnering with CVS and Walgreen’s to help vaccinate health care workers at Manatee County’s skilled nursing facilities, Saur said.

The vaccine situation is “fluid,” however, and things can change several times in one day, Saur said.

After the initial push, Phase 1B would see inoculation of first responders, other heath care workers in the community, and those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

In Phase 2, persons 65 and older living in the community but not in nursing facilities, and other at-risk populations would be vaccinated. Phase 3 would inoculate the general public, Saur said.

Manatee County has seen several spikes in positive cases with 150 cases in one day recently, according to a reporte presented to county commissioners meeting Thursday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.

Cheri Coryea, Manatee County administrator, said the county is still processing requests for CARES relief funds from area businesses and has requested an extension beyond Dec. 31 to distribute those funds. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Manatee County’s older population has been hardest hit by the pandemic with 122 fatalities reported among persons 75-84, 107 deaths reported among those 85 and older, 76 deaths reported for those 65-74, and 51 deaths among those 55-64. There have been no fatalities reported for those 14 and younger.

There has been a 6.5 percent positive rate for the virus in tests during thepast 14 days, and 28 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Dec. 1.