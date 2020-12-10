COVID-19 continues to surge in Manatee with 169 new infections. Florida adds 11,335 cases

New coronaivirus infections continue to surge in Florida with 11,335 new cases reported statewide — including 169 in Manatee County.

In Manatee, there have been a total of 18,351 people infected by the coronavirus, according to the latest data released by the Florida Department of Health on Thursday. Statewide, infections now total 1,094,697.

The deaths of another 129 Florida residents and six non-residents in the state from COVID-19 were also reported by the health department. The official death counts from COVID-19 now stands at 19,591 residents and 260 non-residents.

In Manatee County, there were no new deaths reported on Thursday. The local official death count stands at 393.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 15,168 to 15,342. The death toll rose from 416 to 421.





Desoto County: Cases increased from 2,551 to 2,565. The death toll rose from 39 to 41.





Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,826 to 1,838. The death toll rose from 19 to 20.





Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 62,439 to 63,339. The death toll increased from 972 to 977.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 35,883 to 36,426. The death toll increased from 941 to 942.





This is a developing story and will be updated.