Coronavirus

COVID-19 continues to surge in Manatee with 169 new infections. Florida adds 11,335 cases

Manatee

New coronaivirus infections continue to surge in Florida with 11,335 new cases reported statewide — including 169 in Manatee County.

In Manatee, there have been a total of 18,351 people infected by the coronavirus, according to the latest data released by the Florida Department of Health on Thursday. Statewide, infections now total 1,094,697.

The deaths of another 129 Florida residents and six non-residents in the state from COVID-19 were also reported by the health department. The official death counts from COVID-19 now stands at 19,591 residents and 260 non-residents.

In Manatee County, there were no new deaths reported on Thursday. The local official death count stands at 393.

Surrounding counties

Coronavirus: Latest news

This is a developing story and will be updated.

