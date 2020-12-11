Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: The latest on the first recommended vaccine and more

Each week, McClatchy News offers you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage from across the nation.

More than 15.6 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday, Dec. 11, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 292,000 people who have died nationwide.

Thursday marked the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S., with 107,248 Americans under medical care, The COVID Tracking Project said. The seven-day average for coronavirus deaths are also at an all-time high. There were 3,067 reported deaths on Thursday — the highest single-day total to date.

Globally, there are more than 69 million confirmed cases of the highly infectious virus, with more than 1.5 million reported deaths.

Here’s what happened between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

First COVID vaccine recommended for authorization in US

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use authorization Thursday after an advisory committee reviewed the latest clinical trial data, deciding that the benefits outweigh the risks.

It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine to be recommended for emergency use in the U.S for people 16 years of age and older. It’s unclear when the FDA is planning on officially authorizing the vaccine.

Here is everything you need to know about what happens next.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Can the COVID-19 vaccine give you the virus?

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines do not release live virus, which means they cannot give someone COVID-19 or make them contagious in anyway.

This also means you cannot test positive for coronavirus after taking a diagnostic test, but there is a chance you can test positive on some antibody tests once vaccinated.

Read on to learn how the COVID-19 vaccine works.

Can you choose which vaccine you get if two are available?

It’s complicated.

The availability of multiple vaccines doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be able to pick for yourself — as staggered roll outs, various storage requirements and other unknowns will likely complicate the process.

Here, a CDC spokesperson speaks with McClatchy News about the unknowns surrounding vaccine preference, especially with an initial limited supply of materials nationwide.

Do you need a vaccine if you’ve already had COVID-19?

Much remains unknown about the coronavirus, including how long natural immunity lasts after infection. But one thing is clear: experiencing COVID-19 is more risky than not.

That’s why health experts recommend getting the coronavirus vaccine when one is authorized and available in your state — even if you’ve already been sick and recovered.

Continue reading to understand why.

Avoid Christmas, Hanukkah, other holiday gatherings this year

Despite pleas from health experts to avoid traveling and gathering for Thanksgiving to prevent coronavirus spread, about 9.5 million people still passed through airport security during the holiday travel period.

Now, Christmas poses a similar threat to health care systems and people alike, only this next round of holidays offers even higher risks because they span a longer period of time.

Experts explain how to safely celebrate the holidays during a pandemic.

Driving with closed windows and heaters pose high COVID-19 risks

Cruising in a car with people you don’t live with offers an easy opportunity for the coronavirus to latch onto you if someone is sick, just like in other enclosed spaces such as apartments and restaurants.

Now, new research from Brown University suggests how to position your windows to provide the best protection from infection, although there’s no way to reduce risks entirely.

Researchers reveal what different combinations of window settings can reduce your risk of infection.

Walmart, Sam’s Club selling at-home COVID-19 test kits online

Walmart and Sam’s Club are now selling COVID-19 test collection kits online, ranging in price from $99 to $135, depending on collection method and delivery speed.

The retailers are offering both nasal swab and saliva tests, and some kits also include flu tests.

Read on to learn how they work.

Young athletes should wear masks during most sports

The American Academy of Pediatrics shifted its position on recommended face covers regarding children and youth sports last week: Masks should now be worn when competing in most sports.

Originally, the AAP recommended masks be worn on the sidelines when not performing more energetic activities. Now the AAP says youth athletes should wear masks when group training and during competition — especially when it comes to indoor sports.

Here’s why.

In other coronavirus coverage outside of McClatchy...