Another Manatee County resident dead from COVID as Florida’s death toll passes 19,700

Manatee

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, the deaths of 84 more Florida residents and five more non-residents were confirmed on Wednesday. Florida’s death toll during the coronavirus pandemic now stands at 19,462 residents and 254 non-residents.

The death toll in Manatee County is now at 393 residents.

The state health department also reported that an additional 174 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They were among 9,592 new cases recorded statewide on Wednesday.

Florida has had the sixth-most new COVID-19 cases and deaths of any state over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Locally, hospitalizations due to the virus are on the rise, with six more reported to the state health department from Tuesday to Wednesday.

According to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration, there were 60 patients hospitalized in Manatee County with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis and reason for their admission on Wednesday afternoon — an increase of 38.8% compared to a week ago. Statewide, there were 4,566 patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 — a 7.4% increase compared to a week ago.

The county’s three general hospitals — Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital — had 70 available beds on Wednesday, including 10 ICU beds.

Over the last seven days, an average of 6.5% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 6.9% the week prior.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

  • Cases increased from 1,073,770 to 1,083,362.
  • The resident death toll rose from 19,378 to 19,462. The non-resident death toll rose from 249 to 254.
  • Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 7.9% to 8.6%.

    • Surrounding Counties

