Another Manatee County resident dead from COVID as Florida’s death toll passes 19,700

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, the deaths of 84 more Florida residents and five more non-residents were confirmed on Wednesday. Florida’s death toll during the coronavirus pandemic now stands at 19,462 residents and 254 non-residents.

The death toll in Manatee County is now at 393 residents.

The state health department also reported that an additional 174 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They were among 9,592 new cases recorded statewide on Wednesday.

Florida has had the sixth-most new COVID-19 cases and deaths of any state over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Locally, hospitalizations due to the virus are on the rise, with six more reported to the state health department from Tuesday to Wednesday.

According to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration, there were 60 patients hospitalized in Manatee County with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis and reason for their admission on Wednesday afternoon — an increase of 38.8% compared to a week ago. Statewide, there were 4,566 patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 — a 7.4% increase compared to a week ago.

The county’s three general hospitals — Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital — had 70 available beds on Wednesday, including 10 ICU beds.

Over the last seven days, an average of 6.5% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 6.9% the week prior.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 18,008 to 18,182.

The death toll rose from 392 to 393.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,003 to 1,009.

Since the outbreak began, 8,275 males and 9,432 females have been infected, with 220 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 9.6% to 7.9%.

954 cases (5% of all cases) and 149 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 1,073,770 to 1,083,362.

The resident death toll rose from 19,378 to 19,462. The non-resident death toll rose from 249 to 254.

Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 7.9% to 8.6%.

Surrounding Counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 15,024 to 15,168. The death toll rose from 415 to 416.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 2,525 to 2,551. The death toll remained at 39.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,820 to 1,826. The death toll remained at 19.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 62,149 to 62,439. The death toll increased from 969 to 972.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 35,505 to 35,883. The death toll increased from 939 to 941.