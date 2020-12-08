Six more Manatee County public school students diagnosed with COVID-19, district says

Six more Manatee County public school students have been diagnosed with COVID-19. As a result, 61 people were sent into quarantines for two weeks, the Manatee School District said Tuesday.

The new cases and exposures were reported at:

Buffalo Creek Middle School: One positive student and 22 exposures.

Manatee High School: One positive student and 12 exposures.

Palm View K-8 School: Two positive students and six exposures.

Palmetto Elementary School: One positive student and three exposures.

Williams Elementary School: One positive students and 18 exposures.

As of Tuesday evening, the district has reported 327 cases and at least 3,574 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17:

● Abel Elementary: 98 exposures, five positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 8, Sep. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 19, Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

● Anna Maria Elementary: five people exposed to one positive student, Nov. 5.

● Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.

● Bashaw Elementary: 37 people quarantined after exposure to three students between reports on Sept. 9. and Dec. 7.

● Bayshore Elementary: 120 exposures, three positive employees and three positive students between reports on Aug. 20, Sept. 28, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Nov. 16 and Dec. 7

● Bayshore High: 21 exposures, six positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 21, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Oct. 30, Nov. 2, Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.

● Blackburn Elementary: 46 exposures and four positive students between reports on Aug. 24 and Nov. 10.

● Braden River Elementary: 49 exposures and five positive employees between reports on Nov. 5, Nov. 13, Nov. 16, Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.

● Braden River High: 104 exposures, 16 positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sept. 4, Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 27, Oct. 29, Nov. 2, Nov. 16, Nov. 17 and Dec. 7.

● Braden River Middle: 63 exposures, two positive employees and nine positive students between reports on Sept. 2, Setp. 8, Sept. 10, Sept. 28, Oct. 30, Nov. 16, Dec. 2, Dec. 4 and Dec. 7.

● Buffalo Creek Middle: 67 exposures and six positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 12, Oct. 23, Nov. 17, Nov. 30 and Dec. 8.

● Daughtrey Elementary: 58 exposures, two positive employees and two positive students between reports on Sept. 22, Oct. 19, Nov. 3 and Dec. 7.

● Freedom Elementary: 57 exposures, three positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 23, Oct. 7, Nov 16 and Nov. 20.

● Gullett Elementary: 22 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25 and Oct. 29.

● Haile Middle: 15 exposures and four positive students between reports on Oct. 7, Oct. 16 and Nov. 18.

● Harvey Elementary: 115 exposures, three positive employees and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 15, Oct. 19, Nov. 10 and Nov. 13.

● Jain Middle: 44 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 8, Oct. 30 and Nov. 18.

● Johnson K-8: 29 people exposed to two positive students between reports on Sept. 11 and Dec. 7.

● King Middle: 42 exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 27, Nov. 19 and Dec. 7.

● Kinnan Elementary: 18 people exposed to one positive employee, Nov. 5.

● Lakewood Ranch High: 191 exposures, five positive employees and 25 positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 2, Nov. 13, Nov. 18, Nov. 30, Dec. 2 and Dec. 7.

● Lee Middle: four exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 27.

● Lincoln Memorial Academy: 50 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 16 and Nov. 6.

● Manatee Elementary: 20 people exposed to one positive student, Nov. 30.

● Manatee High: 307 exposures, 20 positive students and four positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2, Oct. 13, Oct. 16, Oct. 22, Oct. 26, Oct. 29, Nov. 2, Nov. 10, Nov. 16, Nov. 17, Dec. 3, Dec. 4 and Dec. 8.

● Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 51 exposures, six positive employees and six positive students between reports on Aug. 19, Oct. 13, Nov. 3, Nov. 5, Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 and Nov. 18.

● Matzke Support Center: 14 exposures and three positive employees between reports on Oct. 16, Oct. 26 and Nov. 30.

● Myakka City Elementary: no exposures after one student tested positive, Oct. 29.

● McNeal Elementary: 47 exposures, two positive employees and three positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Sep. 21, Nov. 9, Nov. 16 and Nov. 18.

● Miller Elementary: 39 exposures and two positive students between reports on Oct. 15 and Nov. 16.

● Mills Elementary: 62 exposures, five positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 3, Oct. 22, Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

● Moody Elementary: 123 quarantines, three positive employees and three positive students between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 6, Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Nov. 2 and Nov. 30.

● Nolan Middle: 134 exposures, five positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1, Oct. 2, Nov. 12, Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.

● Oneco Elementary: 14 people exposed to one positive student, Nov. 16.

● Palm View K-8: 162 exposures, five positive employees and seven positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 13, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Nov. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 8.

● Palma Sola Elementary: 49 exposures, one positive employee and five positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17 and Dec. 2.

● Palmetto Elementary: 126 exposures, seven positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 25, Sep. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.

● Palmetto High: 287 exposures, six positive employees and 13 positive students between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23, Oct. 8, Oct. 14, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 17, Nov. 20, Nov. 30, Dec. 4, Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.

● Parrish Community High: 137 exposures and 13 positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 12, Oct. 23, Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Nov. 12, Nov. 13, Nov. 16 and Nov. 18.

● Prine Elementary: 28 exposures, one positive student and four positive employees between reports on Sept. 8, Oct. 9, Oct. 19, Oct. 21 and Dec. 7.

● Professional Support Center: five exposures and three positive employees between reports on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

● Rogers-Garden Bullock Elementary: 33 people exposed to one positive employee and one positive student, Nov. 16.

● Samoset Elementary: 114 exposures, seven positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 26, Oct. 19, Oct. 21, Oct. 26, Nov. 6 and Nov. 18.

● Sea Breeze Elementary: 19 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 16, Oct. 19 and Dec. 7.

● Southeast High: 59 exposures, six positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8, Sep. 15, Nov. 9, Nov. 17 and Dec. 4.

● Stewart Elementary: eight exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.

● Sugg Middle: 10 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 20 and Nov. 3. (On Oct. 16, the school district reported 33 exposures but did not say how many students and/or employees had COVID-19.)

● Tara Elementary: 105 exposures, one positive employee and six positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24, Sep. 25, Nov. 10 and Nov. 30.

● Tillman Elementary: 66 exposures to one positive employee, Oct. 19.

● Wakeland Support Center: one person exposed to one positive employee, Nov. 5.

● Williams Elementary: 109 exposures, two positive employees and four positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31, Sep. 4, Oct. 29, Nov. 20 and Dec. 8.

● Willis Elementary: 56 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 22, Nov. 20 and Dec. 3.

● Witt Elementary: 86 exposures, six positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 16 Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 16 and Nov. 20.