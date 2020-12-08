Which Manatee County public schools have reported the most COVID-19 cases?

As of Monday evening, the district has reported 303 coronavirus cases and at least 3,513 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

Students and employee who have been exposed have been sent home for two quarantines.

Which schools have reported the most coronavirus infections and quarantines?

The high schools with the most reported infections are Lakewood Ranch (30); Manatee (21); Braden River (17) and Palmetto (17). The most exposures among high schools have been reported at Manatee (295), Palmetto (284) and Lakewood Ranch (191.)

The middle schools with the most reported infections are Braden River (10); Nolan (6); Buffalo Creek (4); Haile (4); King (4) and Lee (4). The most exposures among middle schools have been reported at Nolan (134); Braden River (63); and Lincoln Memorial Academy (50).

The elementary schools with the most cases coronavirus infections are Palmetto (11); Samoset (10); Harvey (7); and Tara (7). Among elementary schools, the most exposures have been at Palmetto (126); Moody (123); and Bayshore (120).

The school district also has two K-8 campuses that have reported infections and exposures: Palm View, 10 infections and 156 exposures; and Johnson, three infections and 29 exposures.