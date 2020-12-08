Bradenton Herald Logo
208 new COVID-19 cases in Manatee County. More than 18,000 people have been infected

Manatee

Manatee County has 208 new positive cases of the coronavirus, making more than 18,000 people who have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Across Florida, there were 7,985 new coronavirus infections reported Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health. Cases in the state now total 1,073,770.

The deaths of 96 Florida residents and two non-residents who died from COVID-19 were also reported by the health department on Tuesday. Since March, there have been 19,378 residents and 29 non-residents killed by COVID-19.

No new deaths were reportedly locally on Thursday. There have been 392 Manatee County residents confirmed to have died from COVID-19.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica De Leon
