208 new COVID-19 cases in Manatee County. More than 18,000 people have been infected

Manatee County has 208 new positive cases of the coronavirus, making more than 18,000 people who have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Across Florida, there were 7,985 new coronavirus infections reported Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health. Cases in the state now total 1,073,770.

The deaths of 96 Florida residents and two non-residents who died from COVID-19 were also reported by the health department on Tuesday. Since March, there have been 19,378 residents and 29 non-residents killed by COVID-19.

No new deaths were reportedly locally on Thursday. There have been 392 Manatee County residents confirmed to have died from COVID-19.

Surrounding Counties

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 14,862 to 15,024. The death toll rose from 399 to 415.





Desoto County: Cases increased from 2,515 to 2,525. The death toll rose from 38 to 39.





Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,817 to 1,820. The death toll remained at 19.





Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 61,599 to 62,149. The death toll increased from 967 to 969.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 35,202 to 35,505. The death toll increased from 930 to 939.





This is a developing story and will be updated.