Coronavirus

Another COVID-19 death in Manatee County. More than 8,400 new cases in Florida

Manatee

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Manatee County’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 391 residents, the 13th highest among Florida’s 67 counties.

The local death was among 93 new Florida resident fatalities due to COVID-19 recorded on Sunday. An additional four non-resident deaths were also confirmed. To date, 19,177 Floridians and 246 non-residents have died from COVID-19, according to the state health department.

Another 107 cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County were also confirmed on Sunday. They were among 8,436 new cases recorded statewide.

Florida has now had 1,058,074 cases of COVID-19 since testing began. It’s case count remains the third-highest in the nation, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Manatee County’s cumulative case count during the pandemic now totals 17,713, the 12th-most among Florida counties.

Over the last week, an average of 6.6% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6.3% the week prior.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
