Another COVID-19 death in Manatee County. More than 8,400 new cases in Florida

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Manatee County’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 391 residents, the 13th highest among Florida’s 67 counties.

The local death was among 93 new Florida resident fatalities due to COVID-19 recorded on Sunday. An additional four non-resident deaths were also confirmed. To date, 19,177 Floridians and 246 non-residents have died from COVID-19, according to the state health department.

Another 107 cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County were also confirmed on Sunday. They were among 8,436 new cases recorded statewide.

Florida has now had 1,058,074 cases of COVID-19 since testing began. It’s case count remains the third-highest in the nation, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manatee County’s cumulative case count during the pandemic now totals 17,713, the 12th-most among Florida counties.

Over the last week, an average of 6.6% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to health department data. That compares to 6.3% the week prior.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 17,606 to 17,713. (1,010 new cases were recorded over the last week.)





The death toll rose from 390 to 391. (It increased by 20 over the last week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 992 to 995. (28 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)

Since the outbreak began, 8,087 males and 9,186 females have been infected, with 201 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 4.9% to 5.7%.

995 cases (6% of all cases) and 148 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 1,049,638 to 1,058,074.

The resident death toll rose from 19,084 to 19,177. The non-resident death toll rose from 242 to 246.

Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 7.3% to 7.9%.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 14,575 to 17,753. The death toll remained at 398.





Pinellas County cases increased from 34,603 to 34,899. The death toll increased from 924 to 925.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 60,761 to 61,276. The death toll increased from 959 to 960.

Hardee County cases increased from 1,807 to 1,810. The death toll remained at 19.

Desoto County cases increased from 2,492 to 2,499. The death toll increased from 37 to 38.