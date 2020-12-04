Students at 3 Manatee County high schools test positive for COVID, school district says

Four more students in Manatee County public schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the school district said Friday.

As a result, 39 other associated with their schools went into two-week quarantines because they were exposed to the infected persons.

The new COVID-19 cases announced Friday were at:

Braden River Middle School: One positive student and 10 exposures.

Manatee High School: One positive student and 10 exposures.

Palmetto High School: One positive student and 13 exposures.

Southeast High School: One positive student and six exposures.

As of Friday evening, the district has reported 303 cases and at least 3,279 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17:

● Abel Elementary: 98 exposures, five positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 8, Sep. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 19, Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

● Anna Maria Elementary: five people exposed to one positive student, Nov. 5.

● Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.

● Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.

● Bayshore Elementary: 68 exposures, three positive employees and two positive students between reports on Aug. 20, Sep. 28, Oct. 19, Oct. 20 and Nov. 16.

● Bayshore High: 21 exposures, six positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 21, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Oct. 30, Nov. 2, Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.

● Blackburn Elementary: 46 exposures and four positive students between reports on Aug. 24 and Nov. 10.

● Braden River Elementary: 49 exposures and five positive employees between reports on Nov. 5, Nov. 13, Nov. 16, Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.

● Braden River High: 100 exposures, 15 positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 27, Oct. 29, Nov. 2, Nov. 16 and Nov. 17.

● Braden River Middle: 58 exposures, two positive employees and eight positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10, Sep. 28, Oct. 30, Nov. 16, Dec. 2 and Dec. 4.

● Buffalo Creek Middle: 45 exposures and five positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 12, Oct. 23, Nov. 17 and Nov. 30.

● Daughtrey Elementary: 40 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 22, Oct. 19 and Nov. 3.

● Freedom Elementary: 57 exposures, three positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 23, Oct. 7, Nov 16 and Nov. 20.

● Gullett Elementary: 22 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25 and Oct. 29.

● Haile Middle: 15 exposures and four positive students between reports on Oct. 7, Oct. 16 and Nov. 18.

● Harvey Elementary: 115 exposures, three positive employees and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 15, Oct. 19, Nov. 10 and Nov. 13.

● Jain Middle: 44 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 8, Oct. 30 and Nov. 18.

● Johnson K-8: Ten people exposed to one positive student, Sep. 11.

● King Middle: 26 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 27 and Nov. 19.

● Kinnan Elementary: 18 people exposed to one positive employee, Nov. 5.

● Lakewood Ranch High: 127 exposures, five positive employees and 21 positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 2, Nov. 13, Nov. 18, Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.

● Lee Middle: four exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 27.

● Lincoln Memorial Academy: 50 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 16 and Nov. 6.

● Manatee Elementary: 20 people exposed to one positive student, Nov. 30.

● Manatee High: 295 exposures, 19 positive students and four positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2, Oct. 13, Oct. 16, Oct. 22, Oct. 26, Oct. 29, Nov. 2, Nov. 10, Nov. 16, Nov. 17, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.

● Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 51 exposures, six positive employees and six positive students between reports on Aug. 19, Oct. 13, Nov. 3, Nov. 5, Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 and Nov. 18.

● Matzke Support Center: 14 exposures and three positive employees between reports on Oct. 16, Oct. 26 and Nov. 30.

● Myakka City Elementary: no exposures after one student tested positive, Oct. 29.

● McNeal Elementary: 47 exposures, two positive employees and three positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Sep. 21, Nov. 9, Nov. 16 and Nov. 18.

● Miller Elementary: 39 exposures and two positive students between reports on Oct. 15 and Nov. 16.

● Mills Elementary: 62 exposures, five positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 3, Oct. 22, Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

● Moody Elementary: 123 quarantines, three positive employees and three positive students between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 6, Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Nov. 2 and Nov. 30.

● Nolan Middle: 134 exposures, five positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1, Oct. 2, Nov. 12, Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.

● Oneco Elementary: 14 people exposed to one positive student, Nov. 16.

● Palm View K-8: 156 exposures, three positive employees and seven positive students between reports on Sep. 18, Oct. 13, Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Nov. 16 and Nov. 20.

● Palma Sola Elementary: 49 exposures, one positive employee and five positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17 and Dec. 2.

● Palmetto Elementary: 126 exposures, seven positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 25, Sep. 14, Oct. 16, Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.

● Palmetto High: 268 exposures, six positive employees and 10 positive students between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23, Oct. 8, Oct. 14, Oct. 19, Oct. 20, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 28, Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 17, Nov. 20, Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.

● Parrish Community High: 137 exposures and 13 positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 12, Oct. 23, Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Nov. 12, Nov. 13, Nov. 16 and Nov. 18.

● Prine Elementary: 17 exposures, one positive student and three positive employees between reports on Sep. 8, Oct. 9, Oct. 19 and Oct. 21.

● Professional Support Center: five exposures and three positive employees between reports on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

● Rogers-Garden Bullock Elementary: 33 people exposed to one positive employee and one positive student, Nov. 16.

● Samoset Elementary: 114 exposures, seven positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 26, Oct. 19, Oct. 21, Oct. 26, Nov. 6 and Nov. 18.

● Sea Breeze Elementary: two exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Oct. 16 and Oct. 19.

● Southeast High: 59 exposures, six positive students and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8, Sep. 15, Nov. 9, Nov. 17 and Dec. 4.

● Stewart Elementary: eight exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.

● Sugg Middle: 10 exposures and two positive students between reports on Aug. 20 and Nov. 3. (On Oct. 16, the school district reported 33 exposures but did not say how many students and/or employees had COVID-19.)

● Tara Elementary: 105 exposures, one positive employee and six positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24, Sep. 25, Nov. 10 and Nov. 30.

● Tillman Elementary: 66 exposures to one positive employee, Oct. 19.

● Wakeland Support Center: one person exposed to one positive employee, Nov. 5.

● Williams Elementary: 91 exposures, two positive employees and three positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31, Sep. 4, Oct. 29 and Nov. 20.

● Willis Elementary: 56 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 21, Oct. 22, Nov. 20 and Dec. 3.

● Witt Elementary: 86 exposures, six positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 16 Oct. 28, Nov. 4, Nov. 16 and Nov. 20.