Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Four new deaths in Manatee among 124 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Florida

Another 126 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Friday’s update from the Florida Department of Health. The update also included four local deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 387 since the pandemic began.

The newest COVID-19 cases in Manatee County were part of 10,177 new cases statewide, along with 120 new deaths among Florida residents and four deaths among non-residents. Florida has now recorded 1,039,207 cases, 18,994 resident deaths and 242 non-resident deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Friday afternoon, Manatee County has recorded a total of 17,450 cases and 387 deaths, according to the state health department.

Manatee County from Thursday to Friday:

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Surrounding counties:

Florida from Thursday to Friday:

Giuseppe Sabella
Giuseppe Sabella, education reporter for the Bradenton Herald, holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He spent time at the Independent Florida Alligator, the Gainesville Sun and the Florida Times-Union. His coverage of education in Manatee County earned him a first place prize in the Florida Society of News Editors’ 2019 Journalism Contest. Giuseppe also spent one year in Charleston, W.Va., earning a first-place award for investigative reporting.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service