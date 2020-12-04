Four new deaths in Manatee among 124 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Florida

Another 126 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Friday’s update from the Florida Department of Health. The update also included four local deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 387 since the pandemic began.

The newest COVID-19 cases in Manatee County were part of 10,177 new cases statewide, along with 120 new deaths among Florida residents and four deaths among non-residents. Florida has now recorded 1,039,207 cases, 18,994 resident deaths and 242 non-resident deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Friday afternoon, Manatee County has recorded a total of 17,450 cases and 387 deaths, according to the state health department.

Manatee County from Thursday to Friday:

Cases increased from 17,324 to 17,450.

The death toll rose from 383 to 387.

Hospitalizations increased from 983 to 990 during the course of the pandemic.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 6% to 5.4%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 14,257 to 14,384. The death toll increased from 391 to 399.

Pinellas County cases increased from 33,857 to 34,152. The death toll increased from 915 to 922.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 59,809 to 60,241. The death toll increased from 947 to 955.

Hardee County cases increased from 1,791 to 1,799. The death toll remained at 18.

Desoto County cases increased from 2,450 to 2,473. The death toll increased from 34 to 35.

Florida from Thursday to Friday:

Cases increased from 1,029,030 to 1,039,207.

The resident death toll rose from 18,874 to 18,994. The non-resident death toll rose from 238 to 242.

Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 8.2% to 7.5%.