Three more Manatee County residents die as 156 new cases of COVID-19 are reported

Manatee

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County and three more residents have died from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Two of the new deaths were reported in the age group of over 85 and one new death was documented in the age group between 35 and 44 years of age.

The 156 new cases were among 2,993 test results reported on Saturday for a daily positivity rate of 4.8%, according to health officials.

Statewide, there were 10,431 new cases reported and 90 new fatalities.

Florida now has recorded 1,049,638 COVID-19 cases and 19,084 Floridians have died, not including 243 nonresidents.

In Manatee County, there have now been 17,606 cases and the death toll has risen to 390.

Local long-term care facilities reported three new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak to 948, which is 5% of the total cases. However, 140 deaths have been linked back to those facilities.

Overall, those over the age of 64 represent just 15% of the total cases, but 78% of the fatalities.

Pediatric cases in Manatee County now stand at 2,046 cases and those under the age of 18 continue to test higher with an 11.7% positivity rate, according to the state’s weekly report.

All Manatee County cases and deaths by age group:

These numbers do not include nonresidents and 12 cases have not been identified by age.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
