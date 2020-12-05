Three more Manatee County residents die as 156 new cases of COVID-19 are reported

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County and three more residents have died from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Two of the new deaths were reported in the age group of over 85 and one new death was documented in the age group between 35 and 44 years of age.

The 156 new cases were among 2,993 test results reported on Saturday for a daily positivity rate of 4.8%, according to health officials.

Statewide, there were 10,431 new cases reported and 90 new fatalities.

Florida now has recorded 1,049,638 COVID-19 cases and 19,084 Floridians have died, not including 243 nonresidents.

In Manatee County, there have now been 17,606 cases and the death toll has risen to 390.

Local long-term care facilities reported three new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak to 948, which is 5% of the total cases. However, 140 deaths have been linked back to those facilities.

Overall, those over the age of 64 represent just 15% of the total cases, but 78% of the fatalities.

Pediatric cases in Manatee County now stand at 2,046 cases and those under the age of 18 continue to test higher with an 11.7% positivity rate, according to the state’s weekly report.

All Manatee County cases and deaths by age group:

0-4: Cases increased from 359 to 362 with no deaths.

5-14: Cases increased from 1,095 to 1,102 with no deaths.

15-24: Cases increased from 2,645 to 2,663 with one death.

24-34: Cases increased from 2,853 to 2,880 with six deaths.

35-44: Cases increased from 2,607 to 2,624 with 11 deaths.

45-54: Cases increased from 2,534 to 2,555 with 15 deaths.

55-64: Cases increased from 2,302 to 2,324 with 52 deaths.

65-74: Cases increased from 1,550 to 1,569 with 75 deaths.

75-84: Cases increased from 871 to 883 with 122 deaths.

85 plus: Cases increased from 389 to 393 with 108 deaths.

These numbers do not include nonresidents and 12 cases have not been identified by age.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 17,450 to 17,606.

The death toll increased from 387 to 390.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 990 to 992.

The number of men infected since the outbreak is 8,039 compared to 9,130 females.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 4.8%.

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 1,038,207 to 1,049,638.

The death toll increased from 18,994 to 19,084, not including 242 nonresidents.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is 7.3%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 14,384 to 14,575. The death toll was reduced from 399 to 398.

Pinellas County cases increased from 34,152 to 34,603. The death toll increased from 922 to 924.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 60,241 to 60,761. The death toll increased from 955 to 959.

Hardee County cases increased from 1,799 to 1,807. The death toll increased from 18 to 19.

Desoto County cases increased from 2,473 to 2,492. The death toll increased from 35 to 37.