Coronavirus

Manatee County has 160 new cases of COVID-19. Florida adds more than 10,800

Manatee

Another 160 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 10,870 new cases confirmed statewide on Thursday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 98 more Florida residents and one non-resident from COVID-19. The state’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 18,874 residents and 238 non-residents.

Manatee County’s death toll remained at 383 residents on Thursday.

Florida passed the 1 million mark in its cumulative case count on Tuesday. On Thursday, total cases reached 1,029,030.

With the addition of the 160 new local cases, Manatee County has now had 17,324 confirmed infections of the coronavirus since testing began.

Coronavirus: Latest news

There have so far been 2,032 cases among children in Manatee County, according to health department data. Those under the age of 18 are testing with an 11.7% positivity rate.

Of all Manatee County test results, an average of 6.6% were new positive cases over the past week. That compares to 6.5% the week prior.

Manatee County from Wednesday to Thursday:

Florida from Wednesday to Thursday:

Surrounding counties:

