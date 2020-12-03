Manatee County has 160 new cases of COVID-19. Florida adds more than 10,800

Another 160 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 10,870 new cases confirmed statewide on Thursday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 98 more Florida residents and one non-resident from COVID-19. The state’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 18,874 residents and 238 non-residents.

Manatee County’s death toll remained at 383 residents on Thursday.

Florida passed the 1 million mark in its cumulative case count on Tuesday. On Thursday, total cases reached 1,029,030.

With the addition of the 160 new local cases, Manatee County has now had 17,324 confirmed infections of the coronavirus since testing began.

There have so far been 2,032 cases among children in Manatee County, according to health department data. Those under the age of 18 are testing with an 11.7% positivity rate.

Of all Manatee County test results, an average of 6.6% were new positive cases over the past week. That compares to 6.5% the week prior.

Manatee County from Wednesday to Thursday:

Cases increased from 17,164 to 17,324.

The death toll remained at 383 residents.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 977 to 983.

Since the outbreak began, 7,912 males and 8,980 females have been infected, with 198 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 8.2% to 6%.





942 cases (6% of all cases) and 147 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

Florida from Wednesday to Thursday:

Cases increased from 1,018,160 to 1,029,030.

The resident death toll rose from 18,776 to 18,874. The non-resident death toll rose from 237 to 238.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 9.1% to 8.2%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 14,093 to 14,257. The death toll was adjusted down from 393 to 391.

Pinellas County cases increased from 33,493 to 33,857. The death toll increased from 911 to 915.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 59,270 to 59,809. The death toll increased from 938 to 947.

Hardee County cases increased from 1,778 to 1,791. The death toll remained at 18.

Desoto County cases increased from 2,432 to 2,450. The death toll remained at 34.