Eight more Manatee residents die from COVID-19. Florida reports nearly 10,000 new cases

Eight more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19. In all, 97 more deaths were reported statewide, the Florida Department of Health said Wednesday.

The official death toll of residents killed by COVID-19 in Florida now stands at 18,776. Another 237 non-residents have also died in the state from the disease.

In Manatee County, the official death toll is now 383.

Across the state, there were also 9,994 new coronavirus infections confirmed by the health department on Wednesday as the number of new cases continues to surge. Cases in the state now total 1,018,160 since the start of the pandemic.

Manatee County had 158 new coronavirus infections, raising the local total of cases to 17,164.

Hospitalizations, which have been on the rise, saw a small decrease in Florida on Wednesday, with 4,252 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis and reason for admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration. In Manatee County, there 49 patient admitted because of COVID-19,

Manatee County’s three general hospitals — Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital — had 83 available beds, including 16 ICU beds, on Wednesday. That number, which does not account for staffing, was higher than it was on Tuesday.

