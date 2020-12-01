Florida coronavirus total passes the million mark. Another Manatee County resident dies

Florida on Tuesday became the third state to record more than one million total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Manatee County added 146 new cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Another Manatee County resident has also died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The official death toll in Manatee County now stands at 375, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 8,847 new cases across the state. Cases now total 1,008,166.

In Manatee County, cases now total 17,006.

Statewide, there were 82 new COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday. The official death toll of residents now stands at 18,679.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 13,763 to 13,917. The death toll rose from 389 to 393.





Desoto County: Cases increased from 2,411 to 2,417. The death toll remained at 34.





Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,765 to 1,773. The death toll remained at 18.





Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 58,293 to 58,749. The death toll rose from 932.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 33,058 to 33,246. The death toll rose from 902 to 911.





This is a developing story and will be updated.