Florida coronavirus total passes the million mark. Another Manatee County resident dies

Manatee

Florida on Tuesday became the third state to record more than one million total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Manatee County added 146 new cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Another Manatee County resident has also died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The official death toll in Manatee County now stands at 375, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 8,847 new cases across the state. Cases now total 1,008,166.

In Manatee County, cases now total 17,006.

Statewide, there were 82 new COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday. The official death toll of residents now stands at 18,679.

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

