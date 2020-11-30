Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Post-Thanksgiving, Manatee district reports more COVID-19. One school had its first case

Herald staff report

On the first day back to school after Thanksgiving break, the Manatee County School District on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases on its campuses and 44 two-week quarantines for people who were potentially exposed to the virus.

The cases reported Monday via the district’s online dashboard were at:

The case at Manatee Elementary was the first reported at the school since the start of classes on Aug. 17, according to the school district.

As of Monday evening, the district has reported 287 cases and at least 3,067 related exposures since the start of classes:

