Post-Thanksgiving, Manatee district reports more COVID-19. One school had its first case

On the first day back to school after Thanksgiving break, the Manatee County School District on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases on its campuses and 44 two-week quarantines for people who were potentially exposed to the virus.

The cases reported Monday via the district’s online dashboard were at:

Abel Elementary School: One positive employee and one exposure.

Lakewood Ranch High School: One positive student and five exposures.

Manatee Elementary: One positive student and 20 exposures.

Matzke Support Center: One positive employee and five exposures.

Palmetto High School: One positive student and 13 exposures.

The case at Manatee Elementary was the first reported at the school since the start of classes on Aug. 17, according to the school district.

As of Monday evening, the district has reported 287 cases and at least 3,067 related exposures since the start of classes:

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.