Two more COVID-19 deaths in Manatee County. Florida adds more than 8,500 new cases

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Tuesday.

The health department also said another 161 people in the county had tested positive for COVID-19. They were among 8,555 new cases confirmed statewide on Tuesday.

Florida has recorded the fifth-most new cases of any state in the U.S. over the past week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the state’s daily case loads spike to levels last seen over the summer.

The deaths of the two Manatee County residents brought the local death toll during the novel coronavirus pandemic to 367 residents.

Statewide, the deaths of an additional 72 Florida residents and one non-resident from COVID-19 were recorded. That brought Florida’s death toll during the pandemic to 18,157 residents and 226 non-residents.

Florida’s cumulative case count since testing began now stands at 953,300.

Of those statewide cases, 16,065 positives were from Manatee County. Manatee’s case total is made up of 15,860 residents and 205 non-residents, according to health department data.

Manatee County from Monday to Tuesday

Cases increased from 15,904 to 16,065.

The death toll rose from 365 to 367.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 952 to 957.

Since the outbreak began, 7,344 males and 8,355 females have been infected, with 161 cases unidentified.

Florida from Monday to Tuesday

Cases increased from 944,745 to 953,300.

The resident death toll rose from 18,085 to 18,157. The non-resident death toll rose from 225 to 226.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 12,567 to 12,757. The death toll rose from 371 to 382.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 31,137 to 31,464. The death toll rose from 872 to 881.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 55,835 to 56,166. The death toll was adjusted down from 897 to 892.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,734 to 1,738. The death toll remained at 18.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 2,247 to 2,280. The death toll remained at 33.