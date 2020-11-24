Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Two more COVID-19 deaths in Manatee County. Florida adds more than 8,500 new cases

Manatee

Two more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Tuesday.

The health department also said another 161 people in the county had tested positive for COVID-19. They were among 8,555 new cases confirmed statewide on Tuesday.

Florida has recorded the fifth-most new cases of any state in the U.S. over the past week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the state’s daily case loads spike to levels last seen over the summer.

The deaths of the two Manatee County residents brought the local death toll during the novel coronavirus pandemic to 367 residents.

Statewide, the deaths of an additional 72 Florida residents and one non-resident from COVID-19 were recorded. That brought Florida’s death toll during the pandemic to 18,157 residents and 226 non-residents.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Florida’s cumulative case count since testing began now stands at 953,300.

Of those statewide cases, 16,065 positives were from Manatee County. Manatee’s case total is made up of 15,860 residents and 205 non-residents, according to health department data.

Manatee County from Monday to Tuesday

Florida from Monday to Tuesday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
