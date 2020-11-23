Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

181 more cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County. Florida resident death toll passes 18,000

Manatee

Another 181 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manatee County, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 6,331 new cases confirmed statewide on Monday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 94 additional Florida residents and two additional non-residents from COVID-19. Florida’s official death toll during the novel coronavirus pandemic is now at 18,085 residents and 225 non-residents.

Manatee County’s official death toll remained at 365 on Monday, while the addition of 181 new infections brought Manatee’s cumulative case count to 15,904. Of those cases, 15,704 were residents and 200 were non-residents, according to health department data. Among Florida’s 67 counties, Manatee ranks 13th for the number of total cases recorded during the pandemic.

Over the last week, an average of 7.1% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 7.2% the week prior.

Florida has now had 944,745 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing began. Florida ranks third in the nation for the total number of cases during the outbreak, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In cases per 100,000 people, Florida ranks 23rd.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg
