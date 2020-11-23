181 more cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County. Florida resident death toll passes 18,000

Another 181 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manatee County, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 6,331 new cases confirmed statewide on Monday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 94 additional Florida residents and two additional non-residents from COVID-19. Florida’s official death toll during the novel coronavirus pandemic is now at 18,085 residents and 225 non-residents.

Manatee County’s official death toll remained at 365 on Monday, while the addition of 181 new infections brought Manatee’s cumulative case count to 15,904. Of those cases, 15,704 were residents and 200 were non-residents, according to health department data. Among Florida’s 67 counties, Manatee ranks 13th for the number of total cases recorded during the pandemic.

Over the last week, an average of 7.1% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 7.2% the week prior.

Florida has now had 944,745 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing began. Florida ranks third in the nation for the total number of cases during the outbreak, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In cases per 100,000 people, Florida ranks 23rd.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 15,723 to 15,904.

The death toll remained at 365.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak remained at 952.

Since the outbreak began, 7,263 males and 8,276 females have been infected, with 165 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6.7% to 7%.

920 cases (6% of all cases) and 145 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 938,414 to 944,745.

The resident death toll rose from 17,991 to 18,085. The non-resident death toll rose from 223 to 225.

Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 6.8% to _%.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 12,419 to 12,567. The death toll remained at 371.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 30,878 to 31,137. The death toll rose from 867 to 872.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 55,482 to 55,835. The death toll rose from 885 to 897.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,730 to 1,734. The death toll remained at 18.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 2,196 to 2,247. The death toll remained at 33.