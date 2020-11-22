Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Another Manatee resident dies from COVID-19. Florida resident death toll nears 18,000

Manatee

Another 109 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manatee County, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 6,587 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the death of another Manatee County resident from COVID-19. That brought the local death toll during the pandemic to 365 residents.

Statewide, there were 61 additional Florida resident COVID-19 deaths recorded on Sunday. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 17,991 residents and 222 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida ranked fifth in the nation for new COVID-19 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the state has had the fourth-most deaths overall during the outbreak.

Florida’s cumulative case count is now at 938,414 confirmed infections since testing for the novel coronavirus began.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Manatee County’s cumulative COVID-19 case count is now at 15,723. That total is comprised of 15,526 residents and 197 non-residents, according to the state health department.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
  Comments  
#ReadLocal

