Another Manatee resident dies from COVID-19. Florida resident death toll nears 18,000

Another 109 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manatee County, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 6,587 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the death of another Manatee County resident from COVID-19. That brought the local death toll during the pandemic to 365 residents.

Statewide, there were 61 additional Florida resident COVID-19 deaths recorded on Sunday. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 17,991 residents and 222 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida ranked fifth in the nation for new COVID-19 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the state has had the fourth-most deaths overall during the outbreak.

Florida’s cumulative case count is now at 938,414 confirmed infections since testing for the novel coronavirus began.

Manatee County’s cumulative COVID-19 case count is now at 15,723. That total is comprised of 15,526 residents and 197 non-residents, according to the state health department.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 15,614 to 15,723. (951 new cases were recorded over the last week.)





The death toll rose from 364 to 365. (It increased by 19 over the last week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 949 to 952.

Since the outbreak began, 7,172 males and 8,191 females have been infected, with 163 cases unidentified.

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 931,827 to 938,414.

The resident death toll rose from 17,930 to 17,991. The non-resident death toll remained at 222.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 12,319 to 12,419. The death toll remained at 371.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 30,611 to 30,878. The death toll remained at 867.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 55,257 to 55,482. The death toll rose from 884 to 885.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,728 to 1,730. The death toll remained at 18.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 2,189 to 2,196. The death toll remained at 33.