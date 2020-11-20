Bradenton Herald Logo
Nine students, one employee test positive for COVID-19, Manatee school district says

Herald staff report



Nine more students and one more employee in the Manatee County School District have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to two-week quarantines for at least 104 other people, the district said Friday.

The 10 cases were at:

As of Friday evening, the district has reported 282 cases and at least 3,023 related exposures since the start of classes on Aug. 17.

