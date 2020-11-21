Manatee County reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases as Florida new cases top 8,400

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 103 new COVID-19 cases in Manatee County bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 15,614.

Statewide, there 8,409 new cases reported as Florida now has 931,827 total infections.

The 103 new cases reported in Manatee County were out of 2,249 test results reported on Saturday.

There were no new deaths reported locally, but the state added another 31 new fatalities.

Pediatric cases in Manatee County were reported to be 1,825 and another two cases were reported in long-term care facilities. Though those facilities represent just 6% of the total cases, 140 of the 364 deaths have been linked back to them.

It is the elderly that continues to take the brunt of the fatalities with 16% of the total cases, but 78% of the deaths for those over the age of 64.

Manatee County total cases and deaths by age groups:

0-4: Cases increased from 320 to 321 with no deaths.

5-14: Cases increased from 984 to 990 with no deaths.

15-24: Cases increased from 2,380 to 2,391 with one death.

25-34: Cases increased from 2,571 to 2,584 with six deaths.

35-44: Cases increased from 2,372 to 2,389 with 10 deaths.

45-54: Cases increased from 2,249 to 2,275 with 15 deaths.

55-64: Cases increased from 1,995 to 2,006 with 51 deaths.

65-74: Cases increased from 1,315 to 1,326 with 72 deaths.

75-84: Cases increased from 764 to 770 with 112 deaths.

85 plus: Cases increased from 354 to 356 with 97 deaths.

There are 12 unidentified cases with no deaths.

These numbers do not include nonresident cases.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 15,511 to 15,614.

The death toll remained at 364.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 948 to 949.

The number of men infected is 7,127 compared to 8,135 females.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 4.45%.

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 923,418 to 931,827..

The death toll rose from 17,889 to 17,930, not including 222 nonresidents.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is 6.77%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County: Cases increased 12,121 to 12,319. The death toll remained at 371.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 30,286 to 30,611. The death toll rose from 866 to 867.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 54,792 to 55,257. The death toll was decreased from 885 to 884.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,720 to 1,728. The death toll remained at 18.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 2,163 to 2,189. The death toll remained at 33.