Coronavirus

Manatee County reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases as Florida new cases top 8,400

Manatee

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 103 new COVID-19 cases in Manatee County bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 15,614.

Statewide, there 8,409 new cases reported as Florida now has 931,827 total infections.

The 103 new cases reported in Manatee County were out of 2,249 test results reported on Saturday.

There were no new deaths reported locally, but the state added another 31 new fatalities.

Pediatric cases in Manatee County were reported to be 1,825 and another two cases were reported in long-term care facilities. Though those facilities represent just 6% of the total cases, 140 of the 364 deaths have been linked back to them.

Coronavirus: Latest news

It is the elderly that continues to take the brunt of the fatalities with 16% of the total cases, but 78% of the deaths for those over the age of 64.

Manatee County total cases and deaths by age groups:

There are 12 unidentified cases with no deaths.

These numbers do not include nonresident cases.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
